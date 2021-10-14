| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Promise of free contraception doesn’t go far enough to cover all the women who need it

Nicola Anderson

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

We rarely need a reminder of how far we have come, but occasionally a story pops up that stops us in our tracks.

Amid predictable shock and outrage on the airwaves following the budgetary announcement that free contraception would be rolled out to women between the ages of 17 and 25, came a tale of what it was like to be a woman in this country not so very long ago.

‘Mary’ phoned Liveline to tell of the obstacles she had to surmount to access the birth control pill as a young married woman back in 1961, having suffering several miscarriages following the birth of her three children.

Most Watched

Privacy