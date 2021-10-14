Promise of free contraception doesn’t go far enough to cover all the women who need it

We rarely need a reminder of how far we have come, but occasionally a story pops up that stops us in our tracks.

Amid predictable shock and outrage on the airwaves following the budgetary announcement that free contraception would be rolled out to women between the ages of 17 and 25, came a tale of what it was like to be a woman in this country not so very long ago.

‘Mary’ phoned Liveline to tell of the obstacles she had to surmount to access the birth control pill as a young married woman back in 1961, having suffering several miscarriages following the birth of her three children.

Her GP advised she go on the pill to regulate her periods, but there was only one problem – he would not prescribe it unless she had a letter of permission from her priest.

Mary duly went to confession to unburden herself, only to be told to come back in two weeks as the priest would have to write to Archbishop McQuaid to seek his approval.

“The priest says, ‘That’s fine, the bishop says you can go on the pill,’?’” a bemused Joe Duffy asked her.

“That’s right,” Mary said. She received his permission – on condition that it would only be for nine months. She went on to have another child only for the same problem to arise again – with the same solution and the same rigmarole required.

“We’ve come a long way, Joe, thanks be to God,” Mary reflected, adding: “Maybe a little bit too far.”

Unthinkable 60 years ago – or even five years ago – the conversation has moved on to when the young women of today’s Ireland will be able to access the free contraception promised by the Government, whether it is inclusive enough and if the move has gone far enough.

Only 17- to 25-year-olds may apply, leading to accusations of unfairness, given that older women, too, may be in need of reliable contraception they may not be able to afford.

Alana Ryan, women’s health coordinator with the National Women’s Council, said this is the first time we have seen the State adequately investing and supporting women’s reproductive health.

“We want it extended to cover the whole of the reproductive age – it is not just young women who require support,” she said.

But she pointed out that young women aged 17-25 have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with the loss of income among those working in retail and hospitality.

“When you don’t have the freedom to choose contraception, people pick cheaper and less effective alternatives such as condoms and the pill.”

“Starting with the 17-25 age group makes sense in the context of the disproportionate impact on them of Covid and also given that the risk of crisis pregnancy can derail education and employment hopes,” she said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has previously told how Covid-19 has contributed to a potentially significant reservoir of undiagnosed sexually transmitted diseases.

Asked whether the budgetary measures focused too much on preventing unwanted pregnancies rather than on safe sex, Ms Ryan pointed out the three pillars to reproductive and sexual health care encompass universal contraception, abortion care and robust sex education.

Asked whether the LGBTI community might be excluded by focusing on contraception rather than safe sex measures to prevent sexually transmitted infections, she said it should be inclusive of the trans community and that the Government needs to think about how this can be built on so that everyone can benefit.

Alison Begas, chief executive of the Dublin Well Woman Centre, described the scheme as a step in the right direction.

“It says a lot about how far we’ve come. We certainly have grown up and have more open, healthy, attitudes now,” she said.

In a study published last year by the organisation, one in 10 women believed the withdrawal method offered 100pc protection from pregnancy and that breast feeding was equally effective.

“These urban myths still exist,” said Ms Begas, adding that education is key.

Meanwhile the Government has said they will cover the cost of fitting and removing long-term contraception devices – but the main barrier to young women is the upfront cost of buying the device at the pharmacy, which can be around €114.

Asked if women are, again, being asked to carry the can alone when it comes to taking responsibility for unplanned pregnancies, she said: “It does largely fall to women. We can only change the world one step at a time.”