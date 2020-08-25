Profile: Seamus Woulfe’s sociable nature means he is well-liked - but it has also been his Achilles heel

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe is regarded as a genial character. Ask his peers in the legal community and one of the first things they will say is that he is “very sociable”.

Another is that he is “an attender”, who “goes to everything”.

The 58-year-old Dubliner is said to be good company, easy to converse with and very knowledgeable about sport, particularly GAA and soccer.

This is not unusual or surprising. Networking skills are seen as essential for those who want to pursue a successful career as a barrister.

As a senior council and one-time vice-chairman of the Bar Council, and later as Attorney General, Mr Justice Woulfe found himself in demand for all sorts of events, from report launches to private dinners.

But such conviviality can also prove to be an Achilles heel the further up the ladder you go. In an otherwise unblemished career, the only real controversies he has found himself in have related to social events he attended.

He is currently facing intense pressure to resign his judgeship after the most recent of these, last week’s Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway, where he was one of 81 who attended in breach of Covid-19 guidelines,.

Born in Raheny in 1962, Mr Justice Woulfe was educated at Belvedere College, Trinity College, Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and Kings Inns.

He qualified as a barrister in 1987 and acted in the Beef Tribunal and the X Case. He also lectured part-time at Trinity.

During his career, the father-of-two built up a successful commercial and public law practice. He was a member of Fine Gael and active in the party in Dublin Bay North, where he was close to former minister Richard Bruton.

There was little surprise when he was selected as Attorney General by Leo Varadkar in 2017. In an interview with the Parchment magazine he gave an insight into the job, saying ministers always wanted a word in his ear.

“Being AG is akin to being a family solicitor to a family of 15,” he said.

His first real brush with controversy came after he attended an Association of European Journalists’ lunch in 2018. In a surprisingly frank address, he described a bill championed by then transport minister Shane Ross to overhaul judicial appointments as “a dog’s dinner” because of amendments made by opposition TDs. Even if there was some truth to this, he later apologised to Mr Ross for making ill-judged remarks.

He also caught flak for commenting, during an off-the-record section of the same event, on an ongoing court case involving ex-Rehab Group CEO Angela Kerins. There were some calls for his resignation, but the storm passed.

However, the fall-out from last week’s dinner in Clifden, which he attended just over a month after becoming a judge, has been much worse and his career and his €223,000-a-year position are very much on the line.

Despite a swift apology for what he characterised as an “unintentional” breach, the controversy has not abated.

Questions have been raised not only about his judgment in not realising the event clearly breached pandemic controls, but also about the appropriateness of a judge socialising with politicians and lobbyists.

With public confidence in the judiciary at stake and lacking any other mechanism to deal with the issue, the Supreme Court drafted in former Chief Justice Susan Denham to examine whether it was appropriate for him to attend. Her report may be a non-statutory exercise, but it would be hard to see Mr Justice Woulfe hanging on if she was to make particularly negative findings against him.

Around the Four Courts opinion is mixed.

Some practitioners believe his position is untenable.

Others think it would be very harsh if he had to resign.

It would be very difficult for him to resume work as a barrister as the Bar of Ireland’s code of conduct precludes judges who retire from later practicing in a court of equal or lesser jurisdiction than the one in which they presided.