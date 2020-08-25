| 14.5°C Dublin

Profile: Seamus Woulfe’s sociable nature means he is well-liked - but it has also been his Achilles heel

Shane Phelan

Séamus Woulfe. Picture: Collins Expand

Séamus Woulfe. Picture: Collins

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe is regarded as a genial character. Ask his peers in the legal community and one of the first things they will say is that he is “very sociable”.

Another is that he is “an attender”, who “goes to everything”.

The 58-year-old Dubliner is said to be good company, easy to converse with and very knowledgeable about sport, particularly GAA and soccer.

