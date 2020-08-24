Profile: Phil Hogan - the political tough guy finds himself in the fight of his career

Phil Hogan’s tough-guy image has followed him a long way through four decades of active politics. It has overshadowed his academic background, his deal-making skills, and his astute reading of people.

His Brussels Commission office wall gives pride of place to a photograph of hurling icon, Frank Cummins, from his native Kilkenny.

Read More

Cummins, a demolition expert off the field of play, was often referred to as “hurling’s demolition midfielder” – but he was also one of the game’s great stylists who set many records of achievement from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Phil Hogan was just 22 when he became Kilkenny’s youngest county councillor, being co-opted in 1982 following the death of his father, Tom, who was a Fine Gael stalwart. He was elected a councillor in his own right in 1985 and the next day became chairman of the council.

It is less commented upon that he had, by then, taken a BA in economics and geography at UCC and later completed a Higher Diploma in education. For a time he paid the bills by working as an auctioneer around his native Tullaroan but was always committed to professional politics.

He narrowly failed to win a Dáil seat in 1987 but succeeded in winning a Senate seat that year, where he quickly applied himself to learning how Leinster House really worked. In June 1989 he was first elected to the Dáil, and returned for Carlow-Kilkenny in five successive elections up to and including 2011.

An imposing figure at 6’5”, he was recognised from the start as someone with a great ability to read political trends and undercurrents. In February 1994 he aligned himself with an embattled Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, helping him fend off a leadership heave.

For that, Mr Hogan was rewarded with the most elevated of the junior ministries when Bruton unexpectedly pulled together a rainbow coalition in extraordinary circumstances in November 1994. Mr Hogan would repeat that trend in June 2010 by helping Enda Kenny to defeat a similar heave, before Mr Kenny went on to become Taoiseach in March 2011.

This brought Mr Hogan even more rewards – ultimately the job of EU Commissioner in autumn 2014. But there were reverses and many years of struggle in between.

In fact, most of Phil Hogan’s years at Leinster House were a time of confinement to the opposition benches and intensely bitter infighting for his Fine Gael party. And his first stint in Mr Bruton’s government, as junior finance minister, lasted just seven weeks as he was forced to resign in February 1995 after admitting leaking details of Budget tax hikes on tobacco, petrol and alcohol to the Herald newspaper.

Read More

The years of Fianna Fáil dominance, with three back-to-back election wins under Bertie Ahern, followed from 1997 through to 2007. Mr Hogan did a stint as party chairman and devoted much energy to election strategy, with gains in local and Euro elections in 2004 and a narrow enough Dáil election loss in 2007.

These backroom machinations may have contributed to his image as something of a political bruiser, being part of ruthless decisions on who got on the party election ticket. His central role in helping Enda Kenny defeat rebels in June 2010 cemented this, and further developments during his time as Environment Minister for the years 2011-2014 spread that image nationwide.

Expand Close Enda Kenny and Phil Hogan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Enda Kenny and Phil Hogan

Mr Hogan was the main strategist in Fine Gael’s finest ever electoral achievement in February 2011 when the party returned 76 TDs with 36pc of the vote. He added to a disgraced Fianna Fáil’s near meltdown performance by urging their traditional supporters to “lend Fine Gael their votes”.

The reward of Environment Minister proved double-edged for Mr Hogan. Achievements in local government consolidation and other reforms were more than offset by being seen as author of three new taxes at a time of great political hardship, where the real political masters were the EU-IMF-ECB Troika.

The new property tax and the septic-tank levy have since become part of the system. But the domestic water charges, in part driven by Troika demands, convulsed the Irish political system, and eventually had to be withdrawn. Phil Hogan’s name was on this debacle.

The move to become Ireland’s EU Commissioner came as a welcome new start which he grabbed with both hands. While others struggled with public ratification hearings, he breezed through a three-hour inquisition by MEPs to be confirmed as EU Agriculture Commissioner.

Highly rated by his boss, Jean-Claude Juncker, he played a high-profile role in many projects. His re-nomination for a second five-year term last autumn and his promotion to the current job of EU Trade Commissioner told its own story of his achievements over those first five years.

Expand Close Irish EC trade commissioner Phil Hogan and EC president Ursula von der Leyen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish EC trade commissioner Phil Hogan and EC president Ursula von der Leyen

In July, his name was briefly linked to the vacant post of director of the World Trade Organisation, a position filled with distinction by another Irishman, Peter Sutherland, in the 1990s. But it soon became clear that the job was not earmarked for an EU nominee and the drawn-out selection process proved a distraction from his global trade duties.

This latest ‘Golfgate’ controversy has come as a bolt from the blue. And it has clearly shocked him.

Signs were that he was forging a good working relationship with new Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of Germany. She is loath to move against him but there is pressure to be seen to do “the right thing” on Covid-19 where the EU has at times struggled.

Scathing criticisms from his “home government” and former Fine Gael colleague, Leo Varadkar are damaging. But his fate will be decided in Brussels by the Commission President