Close

Premium

Profile: Phil Hogan - the political tough guy finds himself in the fight of his career

Imposing Kilkenny politician 'Big Phil' has experienced more than his share of ups and downs in a four-decade-long career, writes John Downing

Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Trade, hits the fairway Expand

Close

Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Trade, hits the fairway

Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Trade, hits the fairway

Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner for Trade, hits the fairway

John Downing Twitter

Phil Hogan’s tough-guy image has followed him a long way through four decades of active politics. It has overshadowed his academic background, his deal-making skills, and his astute reading of people.

His Brussels Commission office wall gives pride of place to a photograph of hurling icon, Frank Cummins, from his native Kilkenny.