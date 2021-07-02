| 12.3°C Dublin

Prof Nolan’s worst-case scenario is a chilling prospect that would put hospitals under ‘absolutely massive’ strain

Eilish O'Regan

Professor Philip Nolan during a press briefing at the Department of Health. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Professor Philip Nolan during a press briefing at the Department of Health. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The most pessimistic of Covid-19 scenarios was outlined yesterday by Professor Philip Nolan. It projects 681,900 cases of the Delta variant between now and September; 12,985 hospital admissions; 1,685 patients ending up in intensive care; and 2,170 deaths .

Prof Nolan, chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, drew up the scenarios that could play out as the Delta variant sparks a fourth wave here.

He suggested all it needed was high levels of social mixing and the highest estimates of ability of this form of the virus to come true.

