Prof Nolan’s worst-case scenario is a chilling prospect that would put hospitals under ‘absolutely massive’ strain

The most pessimistic of Covid-19 scenarios was outlined yesterday by Professor Philip Nolan. It projects 681,900 cases of the Delta variant between now and September; 12,985 hospital admissions; 1,685 patients ending up in intensive care; and 2,170 deaths .

Prof Nolan, chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, drew up the scenarios that could play out as the Delta variant sparks a fourth wave here.

He suggested all it needed was high levels of social mixing and the highest estimates of ability of this form of the virus to come true.

It’s a chilling spectre that nobody wants to hear after a year of tragedy and the longest of lockdowns, but there may be no way of escaping the fright that Delta will bring – even if the worst-case scenario, hopefully, does not unfold.

The situation remains uncertain and we still do not know the toll the Delta variant will take in illness, hospitalisations, deaths and prolonged problems such as long Covid.

Prof Nolan explained yesterday why not one but five possible scenarios were put forward to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). The most benign involves no Delta variant – that’s the summer we were looking forward to that has been snatched away.

When the modellers sat down, they drew up no less than 70 scenarios.

They started out with what drives the spread of a virus. This includes levels of social contact, how transmissible the virus is, the extent of vaccination, and how good these vaccines are at protecting people from the virus.

The problem remains that while it is known this virus is easier to catch – possibly up to two and a half times easier compared to the form of coronavirus that was circulating last summer – the exact level of transmissibility is still unclear.

In the UK it has been put at around 50pc to 60pc. The European Centre for Disease Control puts it at 55pc. It’s largely because of this unknown that there is such wide variation on the scenarios mapped out for this summer. It could vary from 165 to 2,170 deaths.

The modellers factored in the effectiveness of current vaccines against the variant.

It reduced the strength of a first dose in preventing symptomatic infection. It means some people who are partially vaccinated who get infected will develop symptoms and this will lead them to infect others.

Much will also depend on what level of social mixing we do.

Part of the modelling involves looking at last year, when it was lower in July and higher in August.

This modelling was carried out over the weekend before the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) decided that younger people can be offered the Astra-Zeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which might otherwise have been unused.

Although this was not included in the projections, it appears the faster roll-out will not have any material impact on the course of the virus in July and August, although it will help to slow it down in September.

In its briefings, the Government was told the most likely way the virus will unfold this summer is between two scenarios.

Scenario one predicts 187,000 cases, 3,940 hospitalisations, 450 admissions to intensive care, and 545 deaths between now and the end of September.

The second envisages 408,000 cases, 7,690 hospital admissions, 985 intensive care admissions, and 1,230 deaths.

This is not the “good summer” which we were all encouraged to look forward to. However, we are not entirely helpless.

We know the biggest risk is to people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, although evidence in the UK shows some people who have had two doses have become very ill and died.

The basics around prevention remain the same – avoid indoor gatherings if not protected, wear a mask and physically distance.

However, there are also reports of some outdoor gatherings leading to infection.

HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday that hospitals would suffer an “explosive” impact if they were hit by the level of Delta variant cases set out in the latest “pessimistic” forecast, just as they were still trying to recover from the cyber-attack.

Even without the attack, the projections by Nphet would leave hospitals struggling and the impact would be “absolutely massive”, he said.

We will learn more in the coming weeks.