Prince is sweating now as case against Maxwell heats up

Sarah Caden

Ghislaine's deposition puts Andrew back in the spotlight as the sex scandal shows no signs of going away, writes Sarah Caden

POSE: Prince Andrew with a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts Expand

Ghislaine Maxwell really didn't want her 2016 deposition, published last Thursday, to see the light of day. She objected to it being unsealed on the basis that its contents could affect her trial next year on charges of child sex trafficking and perjury.

Last week a judge overruled that objection, and prosecutors argued that the significance of this deposition - full of redacted names other than the late Jeffrey Epstein's - will become apparent when the other evidence is revealed next year.

Of course, it wouldn't have been only Maxwell who worried about what effect her four-year-old assertions would have. Prince Andrew, too, will have been worrying afresh about a scandal that shows no sign of going away.