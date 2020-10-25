Prince is sweating now as case against Maxwell heats up

Ghislaine Maxwell really didn't want her 2016 deposition, published last Thursday, to see the light of day. She objected to it being unsealed on the basis that its contents could affect her trial next year on charges of child sex trafficking and perjury.

Last week a judge overruled that objection, and prosecutors argued that the significance of this deposition - full of redacted names other than the late Jeffrey Epstein's - will become apparent when the other evidence is revealed next year.

Of course, it wouldn't have been only Maxwell who worried about what effect her four-year-old assertions would have. Prince Andrew, too, will have been worrying afresh about a scandal that shows no sign of going away.

There is much water under the bridge since controversy bubbled up around Prince Andrew and the allegations that he was introduced to a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts by his friends Maxwell and Epstein and then had sex with her in Maxwell's home.

He had no recollection of meeting Roberts, he told the BBC's Emily Maitlis. He didn't remember posing for a now infamous photograph with her, in what may or may not have been Maxwell's London home.

He did not have sex with her. He was at Pizza Express that night, in fact, with his daughter and, in case you have forgotten, he couldn't have sweatily danced with Roberts at a London nightclub because he doesn't sweat.

We all know how that interview backfired for the pompous prince, but so much has happened since that misfire saw him step down as a senior royal. For one thing, his nephew Harry elected to make the same move, albeit for different reasons - and then, well, Covid.

If there's one good thing about a pandemic, it's how it pushes all other news aside. Or so Prince Andrew might have hoped, until along came the deposition of his old friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Yes, a pandemic pushes all other news aside - at first. Then, at the point we are at now, it renders us all so bored that we snatch madly at any bit of distraction. That's not good for Prince Andrew, any more than what Maxwell had to say in 2016 was.

Her sworn deposition came a year after Virginia Roberts Giuffre's January 2015 claim that Maxwell had assisted Epstein, already a convicted sex offender at that point, in sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

Maxwell asserted that Giuffre was lying, and in 2016 Giuffre took a civil case on the point of being called a liar. As a result, Maxwell gave the deposition that last week came back to haunt her.

The deposition is more than 400 pages long. Maxwell's lawyer made over 400 objections to questions. While Maxwell never declined to answer a question on the basis that she could incriminate herself, she proved a master of obfuscation, avoidance and what seems like disingenuity.

When asked if she ever saw Epstein with underage girls, Maxwell said she had friends with children, ergo, there might have been kids around.

When asked if Epstein groped a woman's breast with a Spitting Image puppet on his hand, Maxwell argued about the definition of a puppet, before saying she remembered the puppet but not the act.

There was a similar tussle over the definition of sex toys. When asked about photographing people naked, she said she had no memory of it.

Not that it didn't happen, she just didn't remember. Similarly, when shown that photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Roberts, a photo which has Maxwell in the background, she wasn't sure if it was her house.

When Prince Andrew was unable to say for sure - when he sat down with Emily Maitlis - whether this was his friend Maxwell's house, that was one thing. But to not be able to confirm if a location is your own house seems unusual.

Prince Andrew is never mentioned by name in Maxwell's deposition, but he is believed to be the name redacted in relation to an email sent by her the day after Giuffre's accusations in January 2015.

In the first email, Maxwell tells the recipient that she had "some info" and that he should call her. In her deposition, Maxwell said her subsequent conversation with that person was based around how Roberts was a liar.

"I don't think he told me why she was a liar," she said. "The substance of everything that she said was a lie with regard to him."

Around the night of when Virginia Roberts alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince, Maxwell can either remember nothing or was privy to nothing, variously, according to the deposition.

She also says that the bath in her house for was too small for anyone to have sex in, as Roberts says occurred.

Bear in mind that this deposition was made in connection with a civil case Roberts took against Maxwell calling her a liar. It was settled out of court. Also, one of the charges against Maxwell next year is that she committed perjury.

While those prosecuting Maxwell say she helped to support and collude with Epstein in his alleged sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls will say that she has lied and obscured all along - with the 2016 deposition included - Maxwell seems to define herself by her loyalty.

She was loyal to Epstein to the end and perhaps sees herself in the same role with Prince Andrew.

Or so he might well hope.