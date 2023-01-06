| 10°C Dublin

Prince Harry’s titillating revelations show him to be exactly what the British royals have always been – absolutely nothing special at all

Tom Peck

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.

Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jawdropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.

