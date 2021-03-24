Prince Harry’s latest move proves he’s no work-shy royal. So why are his detractors still having a go?

Since time immemorial, the British Royals have been regarded as a cluster of people who get to enjoy unspeakable privilege simply by dint of being born into the right womb.

Endless talk of duty this and servitude that have attempted to paper over any accusations of the royals being freeloading, financially-draining skivers. Turns out, however, that being born a royal is better for your job prospects than getting an MBA from Harvard.

Since striking out on his own, and out from under Granny’s purse, Prince Harry has found himself in high demand in the US. BetterUp, described as ‘life coaching Tinder for millennials’, has noted that Harry is the man that can help them ‘achieve their mission’.

The $1.73bn start-up has created a role for Harry as ‘chief impact officer’. According to a CNN report, Harry is also joining the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner.

Was it the blue-blood credentials or the robust buzzword chat about ‘synergy’ and ‘inspiration’ that clinched him the gig?

Either way, Harry’s employment has generated free publicity for the new app to the tune of millions of dollars. Simply by being himself, and even if he doesn’t lift a finger from here on out, he has more than earned his keep.

In revealing their new chief impact officer, the BetterUp website makes mention of Harry’s focus on ‘driving systemic change’, and his belief that ‘compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century’. Add to this the big money deals brokered with Spotify and Netflix, and it’s safe to say that Harry is not wanting for cash, even after fleeing The Firm.

It transpires that Harry has been a paid-up tech bro for two months now, working in a Californian workspace that, social distancing notwithstanding, invites workers to wear onesies and take part in weekly yoga. Far from being a mere figurehead, it seems Harry is set to spent time at BetterUp’s San Francisco workplace.

As sure as night follows day, the public sneering has followed. Many have mocked the ‘word salad’ job title and description, not to mention the mere sniff of the term ‘life coach’; others have pointed out his apparent lack of experience, training and qualification for what appears to be a made-up position.

I do realise that whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eating ‘blood’ avocados or simply enlarging their family, there will always be an avalanche of public disdain. But their detractors can’t have it both ways.

For years, critics moaned when the pair were working royals and living in a royal residence (Frogmore Cottage) that cost €3m of UK taxpayers’ money (since repaid). And now, they are moaning even when the couple are no longer receiving handouts and making a living. Honestly, which is it to be? Criticise him for living off taxpayers’ money as a royal by all means, but don’t apply the same churlish snark and demand an explanation about his qualifications when the man finally announces he has a job.

Personally, I admire Harry’s independence and his earnestness. He is clearly on a mission to distance himself from the royals and what they have long stood for, and a job in a mental-health start-up is as far from the usual royal run of things as it’s possible to get.

Perhaps Harry has gotten this job because of who he is and not what he has done. But what he has done, including founding four charities and opening up the mental health conversation… well, it isn’t exactly nothing.

Jedward, our unlikely pandemic heroes

Jedward becoming national heroes and the voice of reason was not exactly on my pandemic bingo card, but here we are.

Firstly, they took musician Jim Corr to task after he expressed support for an anti-mask protest in Dublin last year, tweeting: “G’wan leave the whole country ‘breathless’ from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour.”

Additionally, the Lucan-born twins appeared during a Black Lives Matter protest in the US, and have since used their Twitter platform to highlight racism, Traveller oppression, sexual abuse and transphobia.

This weekend, the Grimes brothers are set to shave off their trademark blonde dos on The Late Late Show to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

“We are shaving our quiffs off to support the fighting heroes going through cancer,” said 29-year-old John and Edward Grimes, whose mother Susanna died after a long cancer battle in 2019.

Call it a publicity stunt all you like, but it seems clear that Jedward have managed a near-impossible feat, simply by being themselves: they have choked life into a showbiz career that should, in theory, be well past its expiration date.

I won’t exactly be beating a path to Spotify to hear their latest album, but in these dreary and monochrome times, I’m very much enjoying the fact that Jedward are enjoying an unlikely surge in popularity.

Not only that, they’re the straight-talking breath of fresh air that we never knew we even needed.

Sarah McInerney is in her Prime

After RTÉ assured fans of Sarah McInerney that they had great things in store for her after she was ‘snubbed’ in the race to replace Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, the broadcaster has come good on its word.

McInerney was recently announced as a co-host of Prime Time as part of a programme ‘refresh’. Editor of Prime Time Richard Downes said that the presenters will “illuminate dark corners and ask the questions that matter to you”. McInerney is certainly up to the task, if she can circumnavigate RTÉ’s pesky and unpalatable problem of wasting its best talent.