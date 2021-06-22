| 6.7°C Dublin

Pride ‘Month’ is too long, too safe and dilutes the message of subversive power at its core

Larissa Nolan

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, National Transport Agency CEO Anne Graham, Go-Ahead Ireland Managing Director Andrew Edwards, and Chair of Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride 2021 Dr Muiris Ó Céidigh at the recent unveiling of the Pride bus which highlights how public transport services are an inclusive space where everyone is welcome. Photo: Julien Behal Expand
Rainbow flags fly over the entrance of the headquarters of Swiss bank UBS to mark Pride Month in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters/Arnd WIegmann Expand
Pride Parade 2019 in Dublin's O'Connell street which this year attracted close to 100,000 people, Ireland's largest annual people's parade. Picture:Arthur Carron Expand

Pride is a vital celebration of sexual diversity and self-affirmation – so the festival must save itself before it loses itself. A stifling combination of “woke capitalism” and Pride’s over-extension to a month-long event means the effect of it is being diluted.

Lasting 30 days, it risks outstaying its welcome, like anything that goes on too long. Hijacked by banks and multinationals keen to advertise their rainbow credentials – and politicians who want a round of applause for being inclusive in 2021 – many in the gay community feel it has sold out.

Disneyfication is commercialising of something until it is simplified, controlled and safe. With Disney itself now jumping on board the Pride train, its Disneyfication is officially complete.

