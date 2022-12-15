| -3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pricey Santa experiences and Elf on the Shelf don’t add to the magic of Christmas — they’re killing it

Ellen Coyne

'I navigated a Glastonbury-style virtual ticket queue in order to get us all into a &ldquo;Santa experience&rdquo; this year' Expand

Close

'I navigated a Glastonbury-style virtual ticket queue in order to get us all into a &ldquo;Santa experience&rdquo; this year'

'I navigated a Glastonbury-style virtual ticket queue in order to get us all into a “Santa experience” this year'

'I navigated a Glastonbury-style virtual ticket queue in order to get us all into a “Santa experience” this year'

Like the smalltown former flame that’s revived in the plot of a festive romantic comedy, this Christmas season has brought an erstwhile sweetheart back into my life. Santa Claus is not only coming to town, he’s parked his sleigh on my lawn and has resurrected himself as the main character of Christmas in my house.

Sadly for Jesus Christ, the nativity scene has been declared a family portrait by my son, who thinks the sacred depiction of the birth of our lord and saviour is, in fact, about himself, Mama, Dada and some of his favourite animals. It seems he is still too small to grasp the origin story of the Catholic faith, but he had no problem accepting Santa in the growing cast of his life — right after Granny and Grandad, just before the bin man.

Most Watched

Privacy