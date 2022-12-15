Pricey Santa experiences and Elf on the Shelf don’t add to the magic of Christmas — they’re killing it

Like the smalltown former flame that’s revived in the plot of a festive romantic comedy, this Christmas season has brought an erstwhile sweetheart back into my life. Santa Claus is not only coming to town, he’s parked his sleigh on my lawn and has resurrected himself as the main character of Christmas in my house.

Sadly for Jesus Christ, the nativity scene has been declared a family portrait by my son, who thinks the sacred depiction of the birth of our lord and saviour is, in fact, about himself, Mama, Dada and some of his favourite animals. It seems he is still too small to grasp the origin story of the Catholic faith, but he had no problem accepting Santa in the growing cast of his life — right after Granny and Grandad, just before the bin man.

So with the certain arc of a weighty pendulum, Santa swung from being a moral compass and idol in my childhood, to a complete absence in my adolescence and early adulthood, only to be resurrected again as a kind of peer and collaborator in the success of my child’s Christmas.

But while Santa has and always will be the exact same, it seems that the mortal human adults who gatekeep children’s access to him have changed, maybe for the worse. That’s how I felt anyway as I navigated what felt like a Glastonbury-style virtual ticket queue in order to get us all into a “Santa experience” this year. I will swallow my anguish about the price — which still brings an involuntary tear to my eye. Nobody made me pay for it. After all, every child’s letter will still get to the North Pole, no matter where, how or if they meet Santa in the run-up to Christmas. My concern is more with the format of these Santa experiences, which are growing in popularity nationwide.

I think that these “experiences” infringe upon one of the most profound secrets of the universe: that is, how Santa does it. I can confirm for any children reading that even after you become a mammy or a daddy, the mystery remains sacred. Nobody tells you, no matter how many times you ask. I still don’t know where the magic comes from and how it works, and I hope I never find out. The unconditional faith that we should all have in the magic of Santa Claus is one of the best things about Christmas, and it should be jealously guarded. But even for an adult like myself, who hasn’t darkened neither the naughty nor the nice list in many years, these Santa experiences invite an awful lot of questions.

What kind of bargaining power must the elves’ union have, if so many of them are able to take such extensive leave to hang around Irish Santa experiences in the hectic lead-up to Christmas, when they should surely be up to ninety making toys?

For example: why would Santa, a man who has always appreciated the value of not asking for too much, suddenly develop a penchant for hanging around various Irish country estates and castles over the perfectly fine and very sweet supermarket and shopping centre grottos where one would always find him in the 1990s? And why is it often heavily suggested that Mrs Claus has taken up some sort of extended residency in these same lavish homes and estates when we all know her rightful and needed place is in the North Pole? And what kind of bargaining power must the elves’ union have, if so many of them are able to take such extensive leave to hang around Irish Santa experiences in the hectic lead-up to Christmas, when they should surely be up to ninety making toys? I don’t know the answer to any of these questions, which I’m sure don’t really matter. But I don’t like the fact that I was prompted to ask them in the first place.

I think that many of the modern accoutrements to Christmas, be they Santa experiences or Christmas Eve boxes, have questionable merits. For example, I thought, until relatively recently, that the Elf on the Shelf only lived in America, and that would have been fine by me. I would have hoped that people on this side of the Atlantic would have known better than to invite fairy folk into their house. If I found one on my shelf, I’d start offering flour to negotiate its swift departure. While bold American children may need that kind of Orwellian regulation from their festive supernatural beings, I could hardly see the case for these scrutinous sprites to migrate over here and start harassing Irish children. But come they have, I presume for some sort of devastating climate change reason — like those lost Arctic seals that keep showing up on Irish beaches.

So it seems Irish parents are all doomed to spend December hoovering up the elves’ glitter and cotton balls and other attendant s**te. But why is the rollout of the elves so sporadic? They seem to be assigned to certain Irish homes, schools and classrooms, but not others. Why is that? I think that until the elves were sure they were able to scale their services up to universal nationwide coverage, they never should have started coming to Ireland at all.

Thankfully, most adults are far too jaded and stressed to ever figure out the magic behind Santa or the Elf on the Shelf, so such questions and queries pose no threat to them. Children are different though, as they tend to be far more incisive and sharper than their parents. For that reason, I think we should all steer away from anything that invites them to interrogate Christmas too closely. If anyone is going to figure out the secret, it’ll be the children. And I don’t know what the magic behind Christmas is, but I’m sure it will only work for everyone when it’s a mystery.