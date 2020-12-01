| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pressure to conform in sexy clothes crushes women just as much as repression used to

Sarah Carey

The look: &lsquo;Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?&rsquo; Expand

Close

The look: &lsquo;Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?&rsquo;

The look: ‘Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?’

Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / K

The look: ‘Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?’

The Carlow school-row turned out to be nothing more than a uniform-compliance issue, but it sparked much wider anger about why women’s clothes are a talking point at all. It’s been churning around in my mind since.

Throughout history a hint of ankle, or curve of breast or bottom have seen women harshly punished for being provocatively sexual. Blaming us for what we wear is just blaming us for being women.

The only solution is to go full Taliban. But in properly defending one principle – the right to wear what you want without being judged– are we falling into the trap of defending a hypersexual aesthetic that has nothing to do with liberation and everything to do with capitalism?

Privacy