Pressure to conform in sexy clothes crushes women just as much as repression used to

The Carlow school-row turned out to be nothing more than a uniform-compliance issue, but it sparked much wider anger about why women’s clothes are a talking point at all. It’s been churning around in my mind since.

Throughout history a hint of ankle, or curve of breast or bottom have seen women harshly punished for being provocatively sexual. Blaming us for what we wear is just blaming us for being women.

The only solution is to go full Taliban. But in properly defending one principle – the right to wear what you want without being judged– are we falling into the trap of defending a hypersexual aesthetic that has nothing to do with liberation and everything to do with capitalism?

I’m a self-identifying feminist and regularly angry about the insane standards imposed on women about how we look, behave, speak, work and parent. But when I’m getting ready to go out, my biggest worry is not that I’m too sexual, but I’m not sexual enough. My critics are other women who will harshly judge me. I’m not joking when I say that for some of my peers, wearing flat shoes to a party is a serious social faux pas.

I’m all for the freedom to be sexual, but when did it become mandatory? Men are spared most of this and just get on with accumulating money and power, while women are at home dyeing their eyebrows.

I’ve always suspected capitalist society agreed to a women’s agenda only where it enabled an expanding economy. Women won the right to work outside the home so we could become economic actors. That came in the absence of men doing equal work at home.

So I keep a sharp eye on what’s progress, and what’s tarted up as equality but just gives women more work to do.

While leggings were caught up in the fallout of last week’s row, shoes are a much more interesting example.

Take Sex and the City, which supposedly sold sexual liberation as the characters bonked their way around Manhattan. Ultimately, this celebration of promiscuity was flogging a Jimmy Choo shoe fetish.

Every character ended up in a backlash narrative. Samantha got breast cancer. Charlotte was infertile. Miranda only found redemption when Magda, the proxy mother, bestowed approval when she nursed her dementia-riddled mother-in-law. As for Carrie, she abandoned her career and didn’t end her toxic relationship with an artist until he hit her. The marriage gift from her true love, Big, was an elaborate wardrobe for her shoes.

In feminist terms it was sick, and all I’ve seen since are women breaking their ankles in those stupid shoes. Hobbling ourselves is not feminism.

Another example is the Victorian art critic John Ruskin, who failed to consummate his marriage to Effie Grey. Effie wrote he admitted he couldn’t have sex with her “because he was disgusted with my person the first evening”. It’s widely presumed her pubic hair was the problem. Having known women only from art, he didn’t know they had hair down there.

Today, young men who come to know women through porn don’t know they have pubic hair either. Thanks to the painful procedures women endure, they are spared Ruskin’s revulsion. The “Brazilian” is nothing other than women’s compliance with the preferences of a Victorian weirdo to look like the pre-pubescent girls he preferred to mature women. This is the culture into which women choose which hill to die on, when it comes to teenage girls.

I wince when I see 14-year-old girls teeter into discos in barely-there dresses, fake tan and crippling heels; or in casual wear, the high-waist legging worn with a belly top, which is so tightly painted on it leaves exactly nothing to the imagination.

God bless Kim Kardashian who inspired the look; she’s made millions out of her enormous derrière, but is her bank balance our success?

When I see “the look”, I’m totally conflicted because I know censoring women’s clothes is reactionary. Teenage girls – me in my time – always pushed boundaries. But I’m also convinced society today has long passed a hypersexual threshold that is bad for women.

It’s labelled liberation, but I don’t see it. I see pressure to conform to a body-conscious image that crushes women just as harshly as religion did. There’s a vast difference between mature women consciously exploiting their sexuality in a positive or indeed transactional way – which I happily support – and going into a rage if the likes of me worries if we need to talk about postponing the experience for young teenagers.

Expand Close The look: ‘Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?’ Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / K / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The look: ‘Kim Kardashian has made millions out of her enormous derriere –but is her bank balance our success?’

Remember the ’80s, when men and women wore jeans and jumpers all the time? What happened to that? Susan Faludi’s brilliant book Backlash argued that women paid a price for every feminist victory in our clothes.

As women advanced in the corporate world they lost the shoulder-padded jacket and got the form-fitting dress instead. I don’t think it’s a coincidence.

The wonderful feminist writer Caitlin Moran asks when trying to decide if conversations about women are sexist: “and are the men doing this too?”

Boys are wearing tracksuits and hoodies and runners. They are free and comfortable and don’t carry a bag with spare shoes because the ones they’re wearing are killing them. Our fear of talking about this is perhaps due to us being prisoners of history. Religion crushed human sexuality by particularly scapegoating women, so talking about women’s clothes being “too” sexy is genuinely triggering.

They say you should walk in someone else’s shoes to understand them. Women cannot walk in their own shoes. Surely this proves the battle over women’s clothes has been lost, not won?