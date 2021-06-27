| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pressure on Government to solve housing crisis grows

Conall Mac Coille

Frustrating times for Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
Conall McCoille Expand

Close

Frustrating times for Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Frustrating times for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Conall McCoille

Conall McCoille

/

Frustrating times for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. Picture by Gerry Mooney

As if the Government wasn’t already under enough pressure regarding  Ireland’s housing crisis, events next week are likely to up the ante. Estate agents and the main residential property listings websites Daft and MyHome will publish their reports for the second quarter.

By all accounts the heat in the housing market has ratcheted up, with homebuyers and vendors raising prices even more aggressively given the exceptional lack of property for sale.

There are currently just 12,700 homes for sale on MyHome, down 30pc on last year and close to an historic low.

Related topics

More On Darragh O'Brien

Privacy