President’s use of ancient power brings him back to the tales of injustices that still resonate in many people’s daily lives

President Michael D Higgins is set to invoke a power that dates back to the days of the divine right of kings.

Monarchs since the dawn of time had the “power of mercy” or the “right of clemency” to expunge alleged serious wrongdoing.

This ancient royal power – these days pretty universally called “the power of pardon” – has carried into most democratic administrations across the world.

Often its use is contentious – think Donald Trump pardoning close associates as he exited office last January. But Trump is far from the only powerful leader to land in such squalid “pardon rows”.

The use of the presidential pardon in Ireland has been very limited and devoid of sordid overtones, with only five cases since the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann was created in 1937.

The power is exercised effectively by the Government through the justice minister, and more recently its use has faced into rough official justice following some brutal crimes of long ago.

The real power here rests with the Cabinet.

At first glance, the recent use on historic cases seems odd, but after a little contemplation you come upon the reality that these doubly-brutalised incidents have a strange power to linger in the very air we breathe.

There is a realisation that a grave double-injustice was done – at once to the victim of violent outrage and then to an innocent person framed for that crime. And it has often stayed very alive in communities through the decades.

Thus it falls to President Higgins to issue a third consecutive posthumous pardon, this time to someone wrongly hanged for murder 136 years ago. Despite the long march of time, the fate of John Twiss, hanged in February 1895, is still part of the folk memory in north Munster and among the people of mid-Kerry, north-west Cork and west Limerick.

The latest move follows a pardon granted in 2018 to Maolra Seoighe – also called Myles Joyce – who was hanged in Galway in 1882 after being among those wrongly convicted for a most brutal land war outrage that saw five members of the same family butchered in their home at Maamtrasna.

It is important to note that he was Maolra Seoighe, because a big part of that injustice was proceedings conducted in English, a language he did not know, while he was afforded only poor and partisan translation.

In 2015, President Higgins pardoned a man named Harry Gleeson, a 38-year-old bachelor farmer from the townland of Marlhill, near the little town of New Inn in Tipperary. He was hanged in 1941 for the murder of a poor woman forced into prostitution by poverty who had liaisons with many local men.

How do we know these tales still have resonance in people’s daily lives? Well, all three recent pardon cases came after public campaigns. Each story has been the subject of widely read and well-received books, as well as some television documentaries and films.

This writer grew up on tales of John Twiss as my mother was born less than 30 years after the incident in an adjoining townland to Glenlara, near Newmarket, Co Cork, where the murder took place. A colleague on The Kerryman newspaper, Pat Lynch, had published a book on the case in 1982. The story is the subject of poetry and song that can still be heard at local feiseanna and music sessions today.

Twiss was a land agitator and Fenian, from Cordal near Castleisland in Kerry, who the police felt they badly needed to fit up for something serious. His background was interesting in itself because his family were Palatines, or German Lutherans, who fled religious oppression and came to Britain and Ireland where they were met sympathetically by the landlord class.

At his trial, he noted that he was something of an outsider, though he had been raised as a Catholic by his mother.

In April 1894, a man named James Donovan was dragged from his bed at a disputed farm in Glenlara, 6km from Newmarket, and beaten and shot, later dying from his wounds.

The central evidence putting Twiss at the scene, about 30km from his home, was identification by the victim’s seven-year-old son who was in the bed with his father that night. Later, two more witnesses were produced by police.

Despite a huge petition campaign, signed by 40,000 people and backed by local politicians, all pleas for clemency, as recommended by the jury who convicted him, were rejected. He was hanged at Cork Jail.

This is the second example of granting a pardon in a case that predates the State’s foundation. But Justice Minister Helen McEntee has insisted both cases came after rigorous assessment with historian and lawyer Dr Niamh Howlin of UCD, assessing each case by the law court standards of their time. She has promised to publish Dr Howlin’s report in full, and that will be of keen interest to historians.

Dr Howlin concluded her report by stating: “Twiss was convicted on the basis of circumstantial evidence that can best be described as flimsy, following a questionable investigation. The problematic aspects of this case are like ‘strands in a rope’ which together lead to the conclusion that the nature and extent of the evidence against Twiss could not safely support a guilty verdict.”

Dr Howlin also did a similar report on the Maamtrasna Murders and the fate of Maolra Seoighe. That case had been a focus of interest in Ireland and across the world for many decades, and it was one of the celebrated writer James Joyce’s fixations, not just because of the Joyce name.

This use of the pardon is so far very “politically safe”, but it does fulfil a real human and political need for us all.

Another, rather different case of a pardon occurred in 1992 with a man named Nicky Kelly. He was wrongfully convicted and jailed for a mail train robbery at Sallins, Co Kildare, in 1976.

The Nicky Kelly case was a sorry chapter in the history of law and policing. A judge, who subsequently died, slept through much of one trial. In a new trial, Kelly and two co-accused were convicted on the basis of false confessions that were beaten out of them.

It took years before Kelly’s conviction was finally erased by a presidential pardon and he was compensated.

Now that was a decidedly political pardon.