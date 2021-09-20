President Higgins is collateral damage in unionist battle to be top dog

If there is anything to be salvaged from the crisis manufactured around Irish President Michael D Higgins’ refusal to attend an event to commemorate partition, it is that it sparked conversation about what these historical events mean to different people.

Until now it has been easy to paint the President as a diminutive figurehead, hired to smile, pet his dog and appear generally affable in a favourite uncle sort of way.

But Mr Higgins is an elected representative who upholds the constitution and can only act with the binding advice of the government of the day.

Unlike the British monarch, who must behave in a politically neutral way, Mr Higgins was a political figure both before and after his election as President. Appointed in 1973 to the Seanad, he was first elected to the Dail in 1981 as a Labour Party TD.

In the last week his credentials as a person willing to reach out and perform acts of reconciliation have been questioned. True reconciliation does not require neutrality, but understanding of each other’s differences.

Rather than create a false narrative around that, I am more interested in discussing the reasons why he felt this way.

The Queen as a sovereign monarch has no such freedom to express what she really thinks about global affairs. To suggest Michael D Higgins turning down of the invite is a snub to the Queen herself ignores events that have preceded it.

It is clear the two get along well. When, in 2014, the Irish President visited the UK, the first to do so, both countries’ national anthems were played at Windsor Castle in a true act of mutual understanding.

An opinion poll in the Irish Daily Mail on Sunday showed that 81% of people surveyed thought he had done the right thing by refusing to attend the service in Armagh.

Were he able to seek a third term in office he would surely sweep to victory as one of the most popular Presidents in history.

The partition of this island means very different things to different people. Some will celebrate the creation of a Northern Ireland with a unionist majority. Others see it as a betrayal.

The violence that followed the Anglo-Irish Treaty turned fathers against sons, brothers against brothers; the fallout from that time runs deep in the memories of the Irish people.

The decades of violence that followed partition north of the border came in cycles and cost thousands of lives.

We look back at that time in our recent history with trepidation and a hope the cycle of violence has been broken and we will never have to experience those times again.

Critical and honest analysis is all part of the rich and controversial history of our island, and I commend anyone who is brave enough to organise events where all sides can express what the centenary means to them, because they are conversations that need to be had and that can help with true and honest reconciliation.

President Higgins decided the Armagh service did not fall into this category.

The organisers’ description of the event was a church service “to mark the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.

The event will be followed by a state reception at Hillsborough Castle and historic buildings across the UK will be lit up to mark the centenary. These are celebrations which will appeal to mainly one section of our society, and that’s perfectly fine. But let’s not pretend these are neutral events.

Simon Coveney said this week North-South relations are the worst he can remember them.

It is clear recent events have caused damage to the political diplomacy necessary for a small land mass such as ours to function.

Ireland is a tiny place, a speck on a global map, North and South combined home to less than seven million people. There are more people living in London than the whole of Ireland.

It is in all our interests that relations between the two jurisdictions are good.

Just over a week ago the leader of the DUP made a speech declaring he would be withdrawing his ministers from North-South ministerial bodies immediately, and unless there was movement on the protocol he would collapse power-sharing.

Those words by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson explain the recent damage to cross-border relations. They are the result of the fallout from Brexit, not because of anything Michael D Higgins has done.

This is disingenuous politicking with an election on the horizon, as the DUP tries to look more hardline than the TUV.

President Higgins is collateral damage in a unionist battle for top dog status.

All of this is fuelled by social media-manufactured outrage.

Would we have achieved that ultimate act of peace and reconciliation — the Good Friday Agreement — had there been Twitter back in 1998?

I’m not so sure.