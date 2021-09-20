| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

President Higgins is collateral damage in unionist battle to be top dog

Allison Morris

Centenary invitation row fuelled by faux social media outrage

Michael D Higgins with the Queen in 2014. Photo: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images Expand

Close

Michael D Higgins with the Queen in 2014. Photo: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images

Michael D Higgins with the Queen in 2014. Photo: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images

Michael D Higgins with the Queen in 2014. Photo: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images

If there is anything to be salvaged from the crisis manufactured around Irish President Michael D Higgins’ refusal to attend an event to commemorate partition, it is that it sparked conversation about what these historical events mean to different people.

Until now it has been easy to paint the President as a diminutive figurehead, hired to smile, pet his dog and appear generally affable in a favourite uncle sort of way.

But Mr Higgins is an elected representative who upholds the constitution and can only act with the binding advice of the government of the day.

Most Watched

Privacy