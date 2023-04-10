President Biden’s visit is a truly Irish story and a great cause for pride

US president Joe Biden at a reception in the White House on St Patrick's Day last month. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

Daniel Mulhall

Attending the inauguration of Joseph R Biden as America’s 46th president in Washington in January 2021, accompanied by my wife, Greta, was one of the highlights of the five years I spent as Ireland’s ambassador to the US.