Power play – Green Party to push for energy firms to cough up cash through windfall tax ahead of Budget

The Green Party is preparing to push for a windfall tax on energy companies as part of Budget negotiations as consumers and businesses prepare for a costly winter.

Consumer prices for energy have risen dramatically over the last year, putting financial pressure on households and SMEs especially, as wholesale prices for gas and other fuels have rocketed due to the war in Ukraine.

Those prices have filtered through to Ireland’s energy companies, which are price takers on wholesale markets, but an increase in profits at some of those firms has prompted talk of taking some of the money back.

The idea is to recycle some of the income into cost-of-living relief. But, unsurprisingly, the industry isn’t keen.

Plans have been brewing for months once it became clear that temporary inflation fighting measures like the fuel rebate wouldn’t be enough to beat back the huge cost of living increases.

By July, officials in the Department of Finance were shaping proposals for a tax on energy companies that could raise as much as €60m – enough to pay for 65,000 households under the fuel allowance scheme.

But the issue was given fresh impetus earlier this month when Bord Gáis Energy (BGE), the country’s second-largest power supplier, reported 2021 profits of £33m (€39m, it is owned by UK company Centrica).

This was a big jump on the £19m (€22.5m) it earned in 2020, although only a modest increase on 2019’s return of £30m (€35.6m).

And it’s not just opposition politicians and the Greens looking for their pound of flesh. Business lobby group ISME is also asking the Government to hit the energy companies to help small businesses.

One proposal reportedly being looked at – and borrowed partly from a measure already introduced in the UK – involves a 25pc tax on company profits.

A model adopted in Spain imposes a levy of 1.2pc, but on total sales – a much bigger number than profits.

Obviously, energy companies aren’t going to like having their profits raided for Government spending plans

The idea is to use the money to spend on inflation relief policies or targeted rebates, while stopping the energy firms from charging extra to make up the difference.

This could help families and business owners get through what is likely to be an expensive winter season with energy shortages and price spikes.

What are the downsides?

It is a truism that you get less of what you tax.

Obviously, energy companies aren’t going to like having their profits raided for Government spending plans.

Industry sources have warned that further investment in the country’s generation capacity and distribution network could be jeopardised if Ireland becomes a less profitable market.

BGE is putting €250m into two new gas-fired plants. Such facilities will be needed to help smooth the transition from the most carbon-intensive fuels. It should also be said that Ireland’s energy companies generate and distribute power.

They are subject to the same wild swings on energy markets – where gas prices jumped 15pc in one day on Monday, for instance – as the end-user. They’re not really reaping big returns.

In fact, some small players in the Irish market, such as Iberdrola, Bright Energy and Glowpower, have already pulled out. With market share going mostly to semi-state Electric Ireland, which already pays a dividend to the Government, more might follow if the cost of doing business here increases.

Energy producers, however, are doing very well because the price of commodity fuels is high but their infrastructure costs the same.

So why not tax those companies?

That’s what the UK is doing. But unlike the UK, Ireland doesn’t have a large, profitable energy extraction sector. The UK has its North Sea companies and those oil and gas producers are indeed making big wartime profits. But there is no comparable industry in Ireland.

So, are there better ways to help consumers cope with energy inflation?

Thankfully, the public finances are in good health, with the Government on target for a large surplus of perhaps €5bn this year due to strong employment levels, robust VAT receipts and a bumper corporate tax take.

Economists at the Fiscal Council, the ESRI and other bodies have said more or less unanimously that the best fiscal approach to inflation involves targeted measures to help low income households and people on fixed incomes, such as pensioners.

Money is there for that and Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath have already indicated that general measures are on the way. But if the Government wants an energy-specific tool, rebates are probably the quickest and easiest route.