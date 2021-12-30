Power of prayer is a mighty force worthy of respect

To walk along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem is a sobering and somewhat overwhelming experience – even for this non-believer. Although raised in the Protestant tradition, I have always been fascinated by the Stations of the Cross, largely and simply, I think, because they tell a story.

On the day I walked the Via Dolorosa, the streets were bustling when we started out from where the route begins in the Muslim Quarter, up behind the Temple Mount and the Islamic shrine that is the stunning, golden-topped Dome of the Rock. From there it meanders through busy shopping streets, past churches and schools and markets, winding its way into the Christian Quarter before finishing up inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the place – so Christians believe – that was both the crucifixion and burial site of Christ.

It is a wonderfully chaotic yet enriching experience and leaves its mark largely because it’s difficult afterwards to shift one single potent image from your mind – that of Christ himself, previously a vibrant and healthy young man but now weary, physically broken and burdened down by the weight of the cross he is being forced to carry to his own crucifixion, the cross that subsequently became a symbol for Christians across the world.

The cross. What is it about those two interconnecting pieces of wood or concrete or gold or silver that make it such a powerful and universal symbol of hope and comfort? There’s something about the sheer beauty of the simplicity of its physical form, but it’s what it represents for believers, of course, that gives it its true power.

As I climbed Bray Head for the first time ever on Monday, I certainly wasn’t thinking about Christ; halfway up the steep and uneven path that winds its way along a muddy, forested route, and with the cross that has stood sentinel on the top of the headland there for more than 70 years still in the far-off distance, I was actually wondering why I had decided that this would be a good idea for an early afternoon excursion with my dog.

As I got closer to my destination, however, I was suddenly aware of the sound of singing; a single, female voice that cut melodically through the quietness of the day. I glanced to my left to where another path intersected with mine. And there she was: a young African woman, walking alone and singing her way, in her native language, right up to the cross. Did I understand what she was singing? No, not a word, but I understood its underlying prayerfulness and what it meant to her.

I followed her up the last craggy part of the path, the cadence of her lilting voice leading me on. Once on top, I stood back and watched as she approached the cross, kneeling on the concrete plinth, as if before an altar.

Humbled by her devotion, I stared up at the cross with new eyes. No longer just a destination for an afternoon ramble, I realised that whether you’re a tourist on the Via Dolorosa or a walker on Bray Head, the power of prayer is a mighty force and always worthy of respect.