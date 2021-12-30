| 12.8°C Dublin

Power of prayer is a mighty force worthy of respect

Roslyn Dee

The cross on Bray Head is a popular destination for walkers Expand

To walk along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem is a sobering and somewhat overwhelming experience – even for this non-believer. Although raised in the Protestant tradition, I have always been fascinated by the Stations of the Cross, largely and simply, I think, because they tell a story.

On the day I walked the Via Dolorosa, the streets were bustling when we started out from where the route begins in the Muslim Quarter, up behind the Temple Mount and the Islamic shrine that is the stunning, golden-topped Dome of the Rock. From there it meanders through busy shopping streets, past churches and schools and markets, winding its way into the Christian Quarter before finishing up inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the place – so Christians believe – that was both the crucifixion and burial site of Christ.

