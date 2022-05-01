Power is returned to its boggy roots

You could get to love all those troublesome rural TDs. Last week, they gave our smug urban powers-that-be a bloody nose. Or, as they would say, a lesson in democracy. Poor Eamon Ryan, just back from his Easter break, decided to beard the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael backbench lions in their dens. He would sort them out, persuading them that his anti-turf crusade was in their best interests.

You could get to feel sorry for Eamon. He walked into a couple of haymakers when he embarked on his very Dublin 4 mission. Anyone sleepwalking into a room of backbench coalition ‘colleagues’ that included ex-ministers Brendan Griffin, Charlie Flanagan, Seán Kyne, Michael Ring, Michael Creed and Ciarán Cannon deserves lashings of sympathy.

Eamon, who should have been spooked by the ranks of angry rural Blueshirts waiting for him, strolled in — all sweet Green reason. He led with his chin, but left with a flea in both ears.

“He thought he was coming into a Green Party meeting,” says Michael Ring, the former minister for rural and community development, “but we put the church in the centre of the parish for him. And he understood what we were saying.”

Rural Ireland has former minister Brendan Griffin to thank for its escape from Green damnation.

Early in April, the Kerry TD had asked Eamon Ryan a routine question about turf. Eamon’s office sent him a reply that was political dynamite. The minister was going to ban sales of turf in September.

Griffin’s question pushed the panic button, alerting his colleagues in Fine Gael of the dangers. Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil TD for Laois Offaly, was already on the case. Defenders of the rights of small turf-cutters popped up everywhere in Leinster House.

Accounts of the Fine Gael meeting insist Ryan was taken aback by the hostile reaction to his proposals. According to one TD, Charlie Flanagan kicked off, using all his legal expertise to “shred Eamon’s proposals”.

“Did you ever spend a day in a bog?” Clare TD Joe Carey asked Ryan, while the minister received the unambiguous message from Griffin, Ring and Kyne that the Government could fall if he persisted with his measures.

As if a bruising encounter with the Blueshirts was not enough, Eamon had volunteered to run a similar gauntlet of Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

The meeting was more polite, but no less effective. Barry Cowen — who, like Charlie Flanagan, lives in the heart of the Irish bog — led the FF posse that included Jackie Cahill of Tipperary, Cathal Crowe of Clare and Roscommon’s Eugene Murphy.

Cowen warned Ryan he should “do the maths” — he had only 12 seats in a coalition of 84 government TDs and should be mindful of it. Another TD wondered how none of Eamon’s world-record tally of eight advisers had warned him about the political minefields buried in the bog.

It was a double-whammy for Ryan. Backbenchers from both his coalition partners’ ranks were threatening to defeat his measures in the Dáil. This time they meant it. There was safety in numbers, and they had assembled a critical mass. A vote on a motion about turf from Sinn Féin loomed last Wednesday. It was a mini-crisis for the coalition.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath upped the tempo when he described the rebellion in the backbenches as a “mutiny”. Perhaps he was being over-dramatic, but last Tuesday morning — mutiny or not — the panic spread into the Cabinet itself.

Read More

Fine Gael’s Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fáil’s Education Minister Norma Foley separately raised the issue of turf. Foley came at it sideways, identifying the bad communication of the sensitive turf message, while Humphreys made a special plea for the small turf-cutter.

Happily for both of them, their confidential cabinet contributions somehow found their way into the media — enabling backbenchers and their constituents to know that the two hopefuls for their respective party leaderships were defending poor turf-cutters at the cabinet table.

The game was up for Ryan. His next problem was how to once again ditch Green Party policy with dignity.

He had already been humiliated. After he offered to exempt communities with fewer than 500 people, Cowen dismissively told him that was not enough. He would have to “climb down the ladder” a lot farther. The Green leader duly obliged.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded equally submissively, bending the knee to demands from Cowen and Griffin and promising in the Dáil debate that there would be no ban this year on the sale of turf.

Ryan’s original proposal had gone up in smoke. The backbenchers could now comfortably vote down the Sinn Féin motion, knowing they had won a sweet victory over the Green Party. None of them disputed that smoky coal, turf and fossil fuels are in the departure lounge, but their disappearance will need to be handled better.

As this Government recovers from shambles after shambles, Micheál Martin is fond of solemnly saying “there are lessons to be learned”. No doubt there are, but they never are learned. It is Taoiseachspeak for glorious inaction following the last fiasco.

This time he could be right. Backbenchers have learned a lesson. They have discovered their power and are flexing their muscles. Last week, we saw something new and healthy in Irish politics — a precedent where ordinary Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs put Civil War differences aside and united on an issue.

Ironically, Ryan is on the button about the need to phase out turf as quickly as possible, but without causing hardship. His shock treatment caused a backbench revolt, but from a responsible group, including many ex-ministers, who represent constituencies where turf is traditionally important in the community.

Brendan Griffin and Barry Cowen are not Danny Healy-Rae or Michael Collins, they are mainstream backbenchers. They led a revolt of ordinary TDs against hopelessly aloof cabinet ministers.

Participants from both big parties in the talks with Ryan told me the backbenchers — Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael — had been tic-tacking each other on the progress at all stages and had come together to achieve a reversal of the ban.

Perhaps they had a common enemy in the Greens, but they had a common policy objective, too. They shared a visceral attachment to turf, but none were ostriches.

All of them realistically recognised that the days of air pollution needed to be ended. They were unwittingly setting up a new, informal process to empower ordinary TDs.

From the moment Brendan Griffin received his answer, backbench squads from both Civil War parties had sprung into action.

Maybe the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rivals had originally and instinctively competed with each other to sink the September ban — but they very soon realised their combined strength was irresistible.

Initially, the Green Party leader decided to maintain that his new regulations were only a draft. Then he offered to exempt small communities. Then he had to retreat even more, after the embarrassment of the issue being raised by his colleagues in the Cabinet. Finally, the Taoiseach told the Dáil that his September ban on the sale of turf had been abandoned.

Barry Cowen and Charlie Flanagan, from the same bog-covered constituency of Laois-Offaly, had been acting in unison against a Cabinet that had taken them and their colleagues for granted.

Wrong issue, maybe — but a victory for the trailblazers in shifting the balance of power.