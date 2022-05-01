| 10.6°C Dublin

Power is returned to its boggy roots

Shane Ross

Cartoon by Tom Halliday Expand

You could get to love all those troublesome rural TDs. Last week, they gave our smug urban powers-that-be a bloody nose. Or, as they would say, a lesson in democracy. Poor Eamon Ryan, just back from his Easter break, decided to beard the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael backbench lions in their dens. He would sort them out, persuading them that his anti-turf crusade was in their best interests.

You could get to feel sorry for Eamon. He walked into a couple of haymakers when he embarked on his very Dublin 4 mission. Anyone sleepwalking into a room of backbench coalition ‘colleagues’ that included ex-ministers Brendan Griffin, Charlie Flanagan, Seán Kyne, Michael Ring, Michael Creed and Ciarán Cannon deserves lashings of sympathy.

