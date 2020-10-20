| 12.2°C Dublin

Poverty is as deadly a killer as any virus

Frank Coughlan

'putting the economy in a straitjacket may save lives now but only at the cost of many others later.' Stock picture

I am fussy and pedantic around this cursed pandemic and obey the Covid covenants to the letter. We all need to do our bit and then some more.

A major concern is that this global coronavirus pandemic has many ways of killing us off other than the obvious.

Last week Dr David Nabarro, who had spent his entire career working for the UN and WHO, gave a blunt warning about the economic and social consequences of lockdown as a means of controlling the spread of the disease.