Poverty is as deadly a killer as any virus

I am fussy and pedantic around this cursed pandemic and obey the Covid covenants to the letter. We all need to do our bit and then some more.

A major concern is that this global coronavirus pandemic has many ways of killing us off other than the obvious.

Last week Dr David Nabarro, who had spent his entire career working for the UN and WHO, gave a blunt warning about the economic and social consequences of lockdown as a means of controlling the spread of the disease.

In comments that went largely under the radar, he said: "It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition."

He went on: "Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer."

In other words, economic recessions directly lead to illness and death too.

And this is an economic collapse with few rivals.

There is very little we can compare this crisis to in an Irish context, of course, but The Emergency offers some handy indicators.

Severe food shortages during World War II left many Irish families in dire straits and small children who suffered from malnutrition became ill from a range of disorders caused by lack of Vitamin D, calcium or phosphate.

There were also outbreaks of typhus and tuberculosis which ravaged the country well into the 1950s.

A grim rise in tubercular and infant mortality rates became a major problem and an embarrassment for the de Valera government.

We might have escaped the worst ravages of a global war but the poorest suffered most and many of them died because of the catastrophic consequences.

Locking ourselves away for the foreseeable will certainly put manners on this virus in the short term.

But a devastated economy will see to it that people suffer and die too.

Poverty is as deadly as any virus known to man and for all the social progress that the western world has made in the past century or so, there is still no antidote for it.

So putting the economy in a straitjacket may save lives now but only at the cost of many others later.

It's a balancing act. I don't envy those who have to make those calls on our behalf.

Without public buy-in, we don't stand a chance

It really doesn't matter what level of purgatory we've been sent to by the Government or Nphet because as long as the refuseniks and the mé féiners give us all the finger, it matters not a jot what the rest of us do.

Even on a Wicklow hike on Saturday, I was struck by how cavalier many people are. Two of us had to funnel our way through the heart of one large group of 20 or so walkers who came against us. If it had occurred to any of them that perhaps keeping a safe distance was appropriate, they were content to keep it a secret.

They were hardly from the same household, or even two. They didn't have a mask between them either.

They were polite and smiley, but potential carriers of this killer curse.

Whether we were on Level Zero or Level 42, this group wasn't in the slightest bit interested.

There is no vaccine for this sort of selfishness and no cure for those who just don't give a continental.