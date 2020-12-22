Port chaos may focus minds on vital trade deal

The border blitz on Britain has caused chaos just days before Christmas.

Businesses here are battling to respond to unprecedented moves that have seen countries around the world close their doors to the UK.

It comes at the worst possible time for the UK as it braces itself for the end of its Brexit transition period and does so without so far having an agreement on what its relationship with the EU will look like from January.

Consumers in the UK are being warned of shortages of citrus fruit and vegetables if the border closures continue for more than a couple of days.

Here, freight firms are trying to navigate congested ports and gridlocked tailbacks that stretch for kilometres.

It’s already having knock-on effects for exporters and consumers across the country.

An Post warned that it’s continuing to handle record volumes of parcels and letters this Christmas and last-minute mail from Ireland to Britain and the rest of Europe will be hit by this week’s crisis.

“We’ll do everything in our power to maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail,” said Garrett Bridgman, the managing director of An Post Mail & Parcels.

“However, current issues affecting transportation are increasingly outside the control of An Post as more European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany – one of our largest incoming mailers – temporarily suspend all despatches to Great Britain.”

Mr Bridgman said air freight capacity has already been severely hit by Covid restrictions and that nearly all incoming and outgoing international letters and parcels are being transported by ferry via Britain.

“While freight is still moving between Britain and Ireland, there are significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries,” he explained.

The border crackdown has exposed Ireland’s reliance on the so-called UK landbridge, which typically sees about 150,000 trucks a year carrying three million tonnes of freight traverse Britain between Ireland and the continent.

As the UK exits the single market and customs union and goes it alone, the landbridge starts to look more like a landmine that needs to be avoided.

New freight services are starting up out of Rosslare, with DFDS launching a route to Dunkirk in France next month.

Yesterday shipping company Stena said it was bringing forward the introduction of a vessel on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route to today ahead of the original planned launch date of January 4.

“The developments of the last few days in terms of border closures have put enormous strains on the logistics industry,” said Stena chief executive Niclas Martensson.

This week’s crisis could be a crash-course for what could happen in the short term if the UK and EU fail to seal a deal on a post-transition relationship.

If there’s a silver lining, it may be that the chaos focuses minds on achieving an agreement that might otherwise have remained out of reach.