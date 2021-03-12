| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pope Francis’s words help us to realise the importance of looking beyond ourselves

John Connell

Pope Francis in St Joseph's Chaldean Cathedral in Baghdad during his recent visit to Iraq. Photo: Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images Expand

Close

Pope Francis in St Joseph's Chaldean Cathedral in Baghdad during his recent visit to Iraq. Photo: Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images

Pope Francis in St Joseph's Chaldean Cathedral in Baghdad during his recent visit to Iraq. Photo: Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images

Pope Francis in St Joseph's Chaldean Cathedral in Baghdad during his recent visit to Iraq. Photo: Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images

The last few nights, after work on the farm, I’ve been drifting off to sleep with the words of a special writer in my mind. I’ve dreamed not of sheep nor cows but loftier things, matters of the present moment and the eternal now. It is not an adventure nor a romance, it is the words of the Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis, and his book Let Us Dream.

Pope Francis is a man with a special mission and someone I admire – from bathing the feet of criminals and refugees to visiting Iraq these last few days to promote interfaith dialogue.

Let Us Dream is a work that crystallises the ever-evolving thoughts of this church leader. They are deep and slow thoughts, thoughts that make a man think, if only for a moment, of the others of this world – the faceless billions we shall never know but who are all our brothers and sisters.

Most Watched

Privacy