Pope Francis’s words help us to realise the importance of looking beyond ourselves

The last few nights, after work on the farm, I’ve been drifting off to sleep with the words of a special writer in my mind. I’ve dreamed not of sheep nor cows but loftier things, matters of the present moment and the eternal now. It is not an adventure nor a romance, it is the words of the Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis, and his book Let Us Dream.

Pope Francis is a man with a special mission and someone I admire – from bathing the feet of criminals and refugees to visiting Iraq these last few days to promote interfaith dialogue.

Let Us Dream is a work that crystallises the ever-evolving thoughts of this church leader. They are deep and slow thoughts, thoughts that make a man think, if only for a moment, of the others of this world – the faceless billions we shall never know but who are all our brothers and sisters.

Pope Francis is a Latin American pope and perhaps there is an influence from liberation theology, the radical left-leaning idea from that continent of a more common church for the poor. But his novel ideas of a church for all the people shines through, that the church is, in short, for the masses and not for itself.

Pope Francis begins the book with a thought-provoking idea: to enter into a crisis is to come out a different person. We must all cross a threshold, he says, either by choice or by necessity.

All of us, this entire world, has crossed that threshold for a year now – we have changed as a human family. If you get through it, he says, you come out better or worse but never the same. In coming through the trials of life you reveal your own heart and find out how big or small it is and, perhaps most importantly, how merciful it is.

The truth is none of us, not even the Taoiseach or President, knows what tomorrow will bring and who will win or lose in this great moment of change. But Pope Francis goes on to say that Covid is just another form of crisis – that we have faced many Covids in our long history.

There are, he writes, many coronas, the coronavirus of climate change, the coronavirus of war and the weapons trade, and the coronavirus of hunger and starvation that killed nine million people last year.

Just because we cannot see these other forms of the virus with our own eyes does not make them any less deadly.

Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator, commented last year that there could be a doubling in the numbers of those who starve to death. One only has to think of Yemen and the perilous situation the small gulf nation now faces.

To be touched by others’ pain is the message of Pope Francis’s book. To allow ourselves to feel that pain is a solidarity, and one hopes it will inspire us to do something about it. In a time of global stoppage, we are perhaps now given, for the first time in a generation, an empty blueprint on how to rebuild a world that is in pain. As the leaders of developing nations say in relation to coronavirus vaccines, no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Perhaps that is a mantra we need to employ for everything in this world – not just this virus.

In a world where our churches and sacred spaces are closed – where the ministry of hope has been taken from our lives – there is still a hunger for the spiritual.

No human society has ever existed that did not have a spiritual practice as part of it, from the ancient animist beliefs of the Aboriginal Australians (the oldest continuous culture in the world) to the ultra-urban metropolis of Tokyo or New York.

We have always had the need for sacred spaces, spaces of reflection and memory and peace and so too a need for sacred texts.

At a time when our faith has become private, a book like this lets us dream and think, at least from my own perspective, outside ourselves and ask if only for a brief moment not about the self, but the collective.

In my own life as an investigative journalist and mental health spokesperson I have tried to think of others but this book has radicalised me to think of doing more, to help the great ‘we’ of this world.

We have a word for that in the countryside – the meitheal. Pope Francis makes me think of the spirit of meitheal. That we are all linked. That the republic of mankind is the republic of the collective.

In making your choice for those around you, Francis says you reveal your heart. There are so many hearts on the line at the moment, from a nurse tending to a dying patient to a delivery driver bringing groceries to an elderly neighbour.

These acts, in this time, are driven by more than just a weekly wage. They are driven by the spirit.

In his summation, Pope Francis asks us to see where we are centred at the moment and try to decentre. What we must do, he says, is not get bogged down in the centre of ourselves. We will not pray away the virus, it is our actions that will do this – be they Christian, Muslim or atheist – perhaps that is the real magic of this book.

The call to action is also a spiritual one. I for one will be thinking of how to make the world better in this strange time. I hope you will too.