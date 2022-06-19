Politics of antagonism remains the lifeblood of the Orange Order

In 2011, the Orange Order held a protest march and rally outside Downing Street in London to oppose the lifting of a ban preventing anyone in line to the British throne from marrying a Catholic.

This protest formed part of the Remembrance Day parade and service for the order on the day, and the loyal brethren in attendance marched to the residence of the British prime minister to deliver a letter proclaiming their outrage and opposition to this plan.

The gathering was led and addressed by a certain Jeffrey Donaldson in his then capacity as Master of the Houses of Parliament Loyal ­Orange Lodge.

That was just over a decade ago, some 13 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Orange Order is an institution lost and confused in this, the third decade of the 21st century in the year of our Lord. The world has moved on, leaving behind many of the old and petty religious prejudices and certainties which sustained organisations firmly believing themselves to be closest to our saviour.

Orangemen are permitted to marry Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Mormons, Seventh Day Adventists and atheists and continue to remain members of the order, but falling in love and entering wedlock with a Catholic results in one being banished from the order.

In 2022, it is hard to believe that anyone would still indulge such ­nonsense.

After all, Protestants and Catholics are much closer theologically than followers of most of the other religions referenced above.

However, such is the continuing hostility to Catholics across these islands that the order has failed to remove rules which contribute toward widespread negative perceptions of the organisation.

While the Orange Order in Scotland moved in 2019 to drop the rule forbidding members from attending weddings and funerals in Catholic churches, the Orange Order in Ireland has not followed suit.

The order’s involvement in contentious parading long predates the existence of either Sinn Féin or the IRA, the bogeymen oft-cited by Orange leaders when seeking to apportion blame for disputes or clashes.

Fourteen people were killed during violence at an Orange parade in Stewartstown, Co Tyrone, in 1797, while another four people were killed 16 years later (1813) when an Orange procession attempted to parade through a Catholic district in central Belfast.

The infamous Dolly’s Brae affair in July 1849, when Orangemen murdered up to 30 local Catholics, was precipitated by a desire of the brethren to re-establish their right to parade when and where they wanted, regardless of the determinations of local legal authorities.

It’s easy to see how the murder of the three Quinn children in 1998 – during the Drumcree dispute – will fit comfortably into the historical record of violence linked to the order’s sectarian agitation.

The politics of antagonism has for long been the lifeblood of the Orange Order, and that, in essence, is the source of its continuing difficulties.

There was widespread revulsion when video footage emerged a few weeks ago showing Orangemen and loyalist bandsmen in an Orange Hall celebrating in song the murder of Michaela McAreavey. Some wondered where that hatred could possibly have come from.

Yet it is not difficult to draw a line from this appalling conduct to purportedly cultural traditions displayed annually; involving laying claim to mixed residential communities by erecting flags, to siting bonfires adjacent to the ‘other’ while burning all manner of items – from Celtic shirts to Sinn Féin election posters to statues of Our Mary stolen from church grounds – atop them.

The Orange Order received another blow with the announcement by the BBC that live coverage of its annual Twelfth parade would not continue this year.

It has always been very difficult for the BBC to justify providing live coverage of a parade which on many occasions has descended into violence at sectarian interfaces in the past, and at which many loyalist paramilitary affiliated bands will openly play loyalist and sectarian songs.

Yet the Orange Order is not going anywhere, and nor should it.

There are many, many decent people within the order whose membership is owed to the important place of tradition, custom, family and communal relationships stretching down the generations.

The Irish Tricolour was designed to formally provide a place and space to the Orange tradition on the island in recognition of the reality of both our divide and necessity of finding a way to harmoniously co-exist regardless of those divisions.

Ireland, north and south, has changed utterly and the order’s stubborn refusal to move with the times has led to its reputation being fatally tarnished – even within a large section of the pro-Union community in the North of Ireland.

What the Orangemen are missing is a leadership with the vision to guide them beyond the politics of antagonism, conflict and acrimony. That must come from within.

Alas, there is no sign of such a figure emerging from political unionism any time soon.