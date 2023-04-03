Politicians be warned: promising voters the sun, moon and stars doesn’t wash any more
Lorraine Courtney
With Holly Cairns grabbing all the attention and Sinn Féin hoovering up the anti-Government vote, Ivana Bacik knew that she had to go all in at the Labour Party’s annual conference. She did, promising one million homes, unlimited bus and rail journeys for €9 a month, a pay rise for workers, a guaranteed pre-school place for every child and universal healthcare, including free GP care for everyone under 18.