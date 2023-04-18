Point-scoring 100 years on from a futile civil war

July 1922: A Free State Army soldier takes aim with his rifle behind an armoured vehicle during the Irish Civil War. Photo: John Warwick Brooke/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The final significant engagement of the Civil War in Kerry unfolded 100 years ago this week. It is worth retelling briefly, not because it will throw any light on this heartbreaking and tragic conflict but more to illustrate its bloodyminded futility.