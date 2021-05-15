Ploughing’s return in some form is welcome, but it’s no relief for farmers whose social life is stuck in mud

Up until last year, it would have been almost impossible for anyone in rural Ireland to think of a year going by without ‘the Ploughing’ taking place.

Such was its popularity, it grew in recent years to become one of the largest European outdoor trade fairs. In fact, the actual ploughing at the event had become subsumed into a mammoth agricultural trade fair where, after a spring and summer of toil tending to their livestock or crops, many farmers looked forward all year to.

It was an opportunity to view farm machinery far beyond the price point of many, mingle with local and national politicians who were eager to press the flesh of the rural vote, spot some celebrities brought down to promote various organisations and products, as well as bump into friends from the four corners of the country.

However, just a trickle of the thousands of people who attended actually went to the adjoining fields to view the ploughing. For the plough men and women, the competition itself is the most important aspect of the three-day event, with national titles up for grabs and the chance to represent Ireland on the world stage.

But, for the vast majority of the 300,000 visitors, their footfall is critical to hundreds of agri-businesses displaying their wares at the event.

The dominance of the event on the farming calendar has seen it creep into the national calendar, clearly symbolising its importance and the trojan work of the National Ploughing Association in organising and growing an event to have mass appeal.

However, for the third year in a row, the Ploughing and its organisers have been hit by events outside their control.

Almost a year to the day, the organisers have again had to put a halt to their annual September event due to Covid restrictions.

They will run the National Ploughing Competitions this year, with a plan to build a programme of activities around the Ploughing Competitions.

This comes on the back of the 2019 event suffering near physical wipe out when Storm Ali hit the site on the morning of the second day, wrecking tents and infrastructure. While it recovered well and the show was kept on the road, it suffered a significant financial hit.

The impact of Storm Ali sent pre-tax losses soaring to almost €500,000 at the company that operates the National Ploughing Championships.

Last year, the cancellation of the event cost the local region €45m and this year it was to be back, bigger and better, over four days to incorporate the World Ploughing Championships too.

From a financial standpoint, the loss of this year’s event is nothing short of a hammer blow to the organisers, farmers and businesses that depend on it, but also to the whole agri-food sector

.

Its timing in late September, after the harvest and as the Dáil resumed, gave farmers the opportunity to wind down and those representing them gear up lobbying for increased supports ahead of the Budget.

For the farming community, the event offers an unrivalled opportunity to put its best foot forward at a time when the sector is currently feeling the heat in relation to its environmental performance.

Uninitiated journalists could be spotted scrambling through tents and mucky fields, bewildered and in inappropriate footwear, chasing politicians for a newsline.

For it was the place to see and be seen. For three full days the event enjoyed wall-to-wall coverage across the media and highlighted the importance of farming and rural Ireland in Irish society.

And while its political importance cannot be disputed, the Ploughing was first and foremost a social outing hosted in rural Ireland, attracting visitors from every walk of life.

It’s true that, economically, rural Ireland has escaped the worst of Covid as working from home has seen an influx of city dwellers in many areas.

However, Covid has exacerbated the problem of rural isolation that has been steadily growing in recent decades. At the best of times, farming can often be a lonely existence, broken up by visits to neighbours, trips to the mart, sporting events, the pub, or a day or two at the Ploughing.

Given the nature of the job and the lack of help on most farms, farmers rarely get to take more than one or two days off on holidays. For many, a day at the Ploughing was a vital mental escape from the day-to-day grind of farm life.

While some ploughing competitions will take place in September, the loss of the main event will be felt locally and nationally, financially and emotionally.