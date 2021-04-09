Ploughing is rural Ireland’s Electric Picnic – I can’t wait to plug back into our roots

Listening to the radio last week I heard arguably Ireland’s most famous octogenarian Anna May McHugh speak on The Ray D’Arcy Show. Anna May – or to use her proper title, The Queen of the Plough – was on the radio to talk about getting her second Covid vaccine but of course the question was asked as to the future of this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

It was a question I had not thought about, but her answer has left me musing for these last few days. Ploughing 2021, according to Anna May, was still the great unknown.

The managing director of the event noted there was still no real roadmap for the nation for autumn, but the board of the event was reviewing Government announcements and a decision would be forthcoming by the end of April – and the decision would come from the executive, not just her.

Wisely, Anna May commented that they will not do anything that will compromise the health of the general public. Despite the planning for the event, the health of the nation will take precedence.

As much as I’m sure it would pain the event panel, we must do what the Government says. It is truly a difficult situation to be in for McHugh and her team.

The National Ploughing Championships and other agriculture shows are the heartbeat of rural Ireland. It is where the ‘other’ Ireland outside of our urban centres comes to show its wares, where we make sense of the year that has been.

If you are involved in the business of farming, it’s where people come to show their livestock or try their hand tilling the earth in the hope they might win a prize.

One of my earliest memories concerns a road trip with our neighbours to the Ploughing.

My now departed neighbour Ned Crean explained the various breeds of cattle, sheep and machinery to me as we walked around the huge event, awed at the world we saw before us.

So exhausted was I by the day that I found myself fast asleep in the back of the car on the way home. The memory of the event has stayed with me in the great days of my life. I can remember my elderly neighbour in joy before he passed from this earth. These are the memories we can burn to keep us fuelled in the cold days of winter.

Shows like the Ploughing are our Electric Picnic, our Glastonbury, and they celebrate the notion of the collective ‘we’ rather than the fame-hugging ‘I’. In short, they are a celebration of the greatness of ordinary people. They serve as something that we can all embrace; that our way of life does matter.

Agriculture shows have a long history in this nation with events like the National Ploughing Championships stretching back over 90 years – and the Tullamore Livestock show itself has a pedigree back to the mid-1800s.

They are part of the yearly calendar for hundreds of thousands of people and indeed are big business – with the Ploughing alone being Europe’s biggest outdoor event. No small thing given we’ve only a population of a few million.

However, last year saw all that collective gathering come to a staggering halt as show after show was cancelled, including the Ploughing.

Friends, allies and even rival farmers were left without a resource for the summer and autumn months. The people of the earth, it would seem, have been waiting cautiously for news ever since about the future of this year’s Ploughing and other big shows.

Anna May’s cautious approach was preceded in the last few days of news of other large international agricultural shows being postponed and cancelled.

Leading events such as the Royal Welsh Show and LAMMA (a major farm machinery event in the UK) have been cancelled until next year, putting pressure on other high-profile agriculture events to now follow suit.

The loss of these shows is a blow to the rural world in more ways than one.

For the farmers, they are denied events (outside of online competitions) to showcase their animals; for rural-based businesses, they lose a valuable showcase to new and potential customers for their wares and services; and for many isolated people, they lose a valuable social outlet that combats rural loneliness.

The National Ploughing Championship itself generates tens of millions for the rural host communities.

Ireland is of course not alone in its cancellation of agriculture shows and our neighbours in Britain suffered huge blows last year when hundreds of shows were cancelled throughout the country. The blow to the rural economy was estimated to be in the region of £36m.

According to leading British farming paper Farmers Weekly, the British farming shows bring some seven million visitors each year.

Needless to say, they did not get to attend shows last year, a blow that would be felt throughout the wider rural regions and economy.

For now, it seems that the great days-out for the rural community hang in the balance. Some shows may go virtual and conduct events online. It is of course not the same, but it is something for the farmer breeding that once-in-a-generation sheep or cow.

I will hang out for news that Anna May and her team can pull the rabbit out of the hat for some sort of event this autumn. It’s the opportunity for the whole nation to come into contact with its rural roots.

For me, it is an event of old memories of childhood and a place where I can make new ones by bringing my city slicker Australian wife and showcase all that rural Ireland has to offer.

For now, we will cautiously wait for news from the Queen of the Plough. She’ll do all she can I’m sure.