Please don't make us feel guilty for being cautious about our health

I was relieved when I heard my demographic is second-to-last in the Government's priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those in their 40s, with no risk factors, will be near the bottom of the queue; with children the final group vaccinated, "if evidence demonstrates safety and efficacy".

It's a new vaccine for a new virus and it's reassuring to let others go first and see how they get on.

Could I be guaranteed to come through Covid safely, and achieve immunity naturally, I'd prefer to get the virus than the vaccine.

If I was surveyed for a behavioural poll, I'd be one of those in the "hesitant" or "cautious" group, which make up a significant percentage of the population, and are more likely to be women.

Does that make me an "anti-vaxxer"?

To some minds, such legitimate concerns are enough to classify me as one. I'd be snootily dismissed as "anti-science" for trusting my intuition. I'd be lumped in with those who think Bill Gates wants to put microchips in our heads.

Except I'm not anti-vax. I fully support vaccinations. They are one of civilisation's greatest public health achievements. I'm very fortunate to be living in a time of their existence.

Many people feel the same - we are not part of the minority hardline anti-vax brigade and should not be conflated with them. It's wrong, unfair, and counter-productive.

Those currently applying critical thinking to the Covid vaccine make up nearly half of those surveyed and they'll very likely go on to get the vaccine - as they have other vaccines - once they're listened to, informed and included, not demonised and marginalised.

In our politically polarised world, every debate is framed as a battle of good versus evil - even the unifying news of a longed-for vaccine. It should have been a week of optimism, as an Irishwoman became the first person vaccinated against Covid-19. Margaret Keenan from Fermanagh got the jab in Coventry on Tuesday - "a historic day", as Micheál Martin said.

Already, 65pc of people say they'll definitely get it. One in 10 said they'd refuse it, but this figure is now believed to have dropped to the low single digits. A survey of TDs by RTÉ found that 96pc of political leaders were in favour of getting the jab. But instead of celebrating the elimination of one threat, we replaced it with another: anyone who wasn't immediately rolling up their sleeves in anticipation of the vaccine coming next month.

Pharmacist and former TD Kate O'Connell accused Sinn Féin of being "anti-science" because a study found the party's voters were the most likely to be sceptical. The same Trinity/Maynooth research found those who said they would not take it were more likely to be poor, non-Irish, or chronically ill. Are these groups to be judged so harshly?

Normal people shouldn't be made to feel like freaks for having valid concerns. They shouldn't be talked down to for not holding medical degrees. Others who are worried should not be treated contemptuously if they're in the grip of the most debilitating emotion of them all: fear.

It's right to have questions over something as big as this. It's healthy to have an inclusive environment where such questions are asked and answered. It facilitates optimum vaccine compliance.

A society that attempts to stigmatise and belittle others who question the decided-upon orthodoxy is what's dangerous.