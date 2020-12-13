| 6.2°C Dublin

Please don't make us feel guilty for being cautious about our health

Larissa Nolan

 

'Already, 65pc of people say they'll definitely get it.' Photo: Gareth Jones/PA Wire

'Already, 65pc of people say they’ll definitely get it.' Photo: Gareth Jones/PA Wire

I was relieved when I heard my demographic is second-to-last in the Government's priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those in their 40s, with no risk factors, will be near the bottom of the queue; with children the final group vaccinated, "if evidence demonstrates safety and efficacy".

It's a new vaccine for a new virus and it's reassuring to let others go first and see how they get on.

