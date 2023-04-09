Playing the long game — parties are getting match-fit for election

As country awaits the fallout from lifting the eviction ban, what is really going on in the corridors of power?

The lifting of the eviction ban may not cause a general election in the short term, but events last week have helped to clear the smoke ahead of one. There were four people of the week: Eoin Ó Broin, Bertie Ahern, Fr Peter McVerry and Leo Varadkar. Let us take them two by two and all together, and we might get a clearer picture of where the country is going.