Play it again, Sam – why Casablanca is the classic Christmas film

Everybody has their own Christmas routines, long-standing traditions unchanged through the years.

For myself, it’s a time revolving around the four Bs – books, bath, Bordeaux and Bogie.

The first three are as self-explanatory as they are indulgent – a good book, neck deep in a bubble bath with a decent glass of red close to hand.

The fourth and final part of this seasonal jigsaw is one of the best films ever made.

Released here in January 1943, Casablanca remains as engaging and entertaining today as it did 80 years ago – a cinematic experience that time has not withered.

Central to its one hour and 42 minutes of pure escapist pleasure is Humphrey Bogart – “Bogie” – in a role that still defines him. As bar owner Rick Blaine, he’s a cynical tough guy making profits from Nazis and Allies alike, driven by a simple, fatalistic mantra – “I stick my neck out for nobody.” His friend, local police chief Captain Renault, played by Claude Rains, calls it “a wise foreign policy”.

It was a smart stance in a city of spies and danger – until the day Ingrid Bergman’s Ilsa, the love of his life, turns up with her freedom fighter husband, just a step ahead of the chasing Gestapo.

Bogie leads from the front – the cynical, jaded mercenary who rediscovers his noble principles at just the right time – all in the cause of love

“Of all the gin joints in all the world, she walks into mine,” he says, giving life to one of cinema’s most enduring lines.

And it wasn’t the only one. How many times have you heard or said: “Here’s looking at you, kid,” or perhaps “We’ll always have Paris,”?

Winning Oscars for Best Picture, Director and Screenplay, Casablanca had it all – action, tension, humour and the kind of emotional punch that’s all too rare in cinema.

One of the standout scenes has a group of swaggering Germans spontaneously bellowing their patriotic anthem, Die Wacht am Rhein, in Rick’s bar, only for a group of French refugees to drown them out with a defiant version of La Marseillaise. It’s impossible in this Christmas 2022 not to be reminded of Ukraine when that sequence unfolds.

Nothing is superfluous in Casablanca, with even the supporting roles hitting the bullseye – Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet and of course Dooley Wilson as the immortal piano-player Sam.

Bogie leads from the front – the cynical, jaded mercenary who rediscovers his noble principles at just the right time – all in the cause of love. What man would not want to be Rick – the debonair adventurer in a perfect white tuxedo.

As Captain Renault confides at one point: “If I were a woman, I should be in love with Rick.” I hear you, brother.

In the end, Casablanca is a perfect film for Christmas – a reminder that the virtues of generosity and self-sacrifice never go out of fashion.

Or, put another way – “You must remember this/ A kiss is still a kiss/ A sigh is just a sigh/ The fundamental things apply/ As time goes by.”

​Casablanca RTÉ 1, Christmas Eve, 9.15am