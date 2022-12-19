| 13.5°C Dublin

Play it again, Sam – why Casablanca is the classic Christmas film

John Daly

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca. Photo: Archive Photos Expand

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca. Photo: Archive Photos

Everybody has their own Christmas routines, long-standing traditions unchanged through the years.

For myself, it’s a time revolving around the four Bs – books, bath, Bordeaux and Bogie.

