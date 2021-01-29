Plan what plan?: Government has lost the public by not following their own rules

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was more forceful than usual in his media rounds yesterday morning.

On RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland he came out swinging in defence of the Government’s Plan of Living with Covid-19. Donohoe wouldn’t hear a bad word said about it and insisted the Coalition would be sticking rigidly to this genius plan to guide us towards the light from the depths of the Covid abyss.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the same thing in the Dáil on Tuesday when asked what the strategy is when, or if, the current lockdown – the third one he has imposed on the country – comes to an end. The Taoiseach boldly exclaimed the plan is set out in black and white in his Living with Covid-19 indestructible master plan. Let’s give the plan its full title for posterity – Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19.

That’s what it says on the Government’s website and that’s what they are planning on sticking to for the foreseeable future. The issue with the plan is quite simple – they have never stuck to it themselves. It was presented as a graduated system of restrictions that we would move between, based on a number of metrics related to the virus. It was supposed to provide the public and businesses with certainty. It was sold as a guide to plan for the future. But we have been in lockdown for most of the time since it was introduced.

Here’s what the plan says: “Individuals, families, communities, services and businesses want greater certainty, consistency and clarity.” Yet now, Government ministers openly say they don’t know when the current lockdown will end. They simply shrug their shoulders and say: “It depends on the virus.” So much for clarity and certainty.

The plan goes on: “While we will be living alongside the disease we need to do so with as much a sense of stability as is possible.”

So what did the Government do? They developed the plan to “provide a robust and sustainable plan for the next 6-9 months”. The plan was launched four months ago. Maybe the ‘robust and sustainable’ bit kicks in after six months?

“We are moving from a shorter-term emergency response approach to a medium-term approach to managing risk and repairing the impact that Covid-19 has had on society and business over the past six months,” the plan adds.

Thank God we moved away from that shorter-term emergency response approach and are instead focusing on medium-term risk management involving nine weeks of national lockdown after a three-week period when restrictions were lifted briefly.

The false promises of certainty must be especially hard to listen to for the 475,364 people who had to claim the PUP money this week.

The claims of resilience and robust sustainability must infuriate the business owners who were promised clarity on when they may reopen but in reality are scratching their heads as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar compete for air time to give little or no answers.

The Covid glow has certainly come off Leo Varadkar in recent weeks.

The arch communicator has been all at sea on a number of occasions during the pandemic but it has become more pronounced of late.

He has gone from rubbishing any notion of a Zero-Covid policy one day to telling Labour Party leader Alan Kelly he agrees with his coronavirus suppression strategies the next.

And that was on top of Varadkar suggesting people might be able to go on holidays this summer on Monday evening and the following day insisting they would be going nowhere.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been struggling to explain what role exactly gardaí will play in policing what they are calling mandatory home quarantine for people arriving in our airports. Even if they had the resources, which they don’t, gardaí certainly do not want to go door to door to make sure people are tucked up in bed every evening. Then we have a Health Minister who doesn’t seem to know how many vaccines we have and he’s being put in charge of the quarantine plan.

But back to the plan for living with Covid-19, much loved by the Taoiseach and Paschal Donohoe. If the plan was working, people would have some form of clarity and certainty in their lives.

In reality the only thing the Government can tell us for certain is that they don’t have any clarity on what they’re going to do next. The phrase du jour is that there is no “silver bullet” solutions to solve the Covid riddle. But surely, if you try one thing and it doesn’t work out as you hoped it would, you would give something else a go.