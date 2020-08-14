Pity poor Harry and Meghan - the world's most oppressed couple

I must admit, I've never paid much attention to the British royal family.

But I've always had a soft spot for Prince Harry. After all, who among us can claim that they've never played naked billiards with a bunch of women in Las Vegas or gone to a fancy dress party in a Nazi uniform?

Read More

Sure we've all been there.

When he hooked up with Meghan Markle, it looked as if he was going to drag the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha kicking and screaming into the 21st century. She seemed fairly cool and the British press fell over themselves to say how brilliant and 'modernising' their wedding was. It didn't take long for the wheels to come off.

You don't need to be a royal-watcher to have been glued to the increasingly mad story of their fractious separation from 'The Firm'. Markle seemed to think that she was simply playing a new role and became increasingly miffed when she wasn't allowed to upstage sister-in-law Kate Middleton and, as a result, we were treated to one of the most spectacular celebrity huffs of recent years.

Expand Close Meghan Markle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Markle

So why are so many Irish people, who normally have no interest in British toffs, so interested in the ongoing saga of Harry and Meghan? Well, probably because the dreary pair have served up some weapons-grade hypocrisy in the last few weeks.

Flamboyant stupidity is always entertaining, and the couple has been more entertaining than any of their celebrity friends

One of the things we have learned from Covid is that public patience with pontificating celebrities has worn rather thin. Where once they were indulged, people no longer have much interest in being lectured by millionaires at a time when jobs are being lost and money is tighter than ever. But with the release this week of Finding Freedom, the book that they most definitely, absolutely did not contribute to, we have seen something else - if you combined both their brains you'd struggle to come up with a half wit.

Flamboyant stupidity is always entertaining, and the couple has been more entertaining than any of their celebrity friends - and that's really saying something.

However, there is a deeper story going on here, and it's one which has turned them into Public Enemy Number 1 - their desperate desire to be seen as victims.

Read More

Authors like Brett Easton Ellis and Ian McEwan have previously expressed their revulsion at what they describe as the 'sanctification of victimhood', and nobody does it better than Harry and Meghan.

Veering wildly away from the old royal mantra of 'never complain, never explain', they have done nothing but complain - while staying in an $18m (€15m) mansion provided by Tyler Perry.

I'm sure most of us would have been quite happy to spend the lockdown in a massive mansion but the Woke Prince Of Bel-Air still felt his privacy wasn't being respected, so they have now used his father's money to buy an $14.7m (€12.5m)gaff in their desperate desire for privacy - in Santa Barbara, a top hunting ground for the paparazzi. But while it is undeniably amusing to watch such privileged people constantly moan and carp that they're not being respected enough, it has been interesting to see how their supporters have tried to frame the story.

One Irish columnist recently defended the couple and attacked their critics, accusing them of "racism, sexism and misogyny".

The said columnist then condemned all the women who can't stand Markle, arguing that "women should always support other women" - a reasonable claim, although I rather doubt the columnist in question supports women like Katie Hopkins.

This is what makes Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber so fascinating - they have become a lightning rod for all of society's current hot-button issues.

According to some people, they were forced to flee the UK because the Brits are irredeemably racist, yet Kate Middleton received far more flak from the media than Meghan ever did.

But such minor things as facts and evidence don't seem to matter to the Woke Brigade, who are constantly on the lookout for evidence of bigotry wherever they go. And as we all know at this stage, if people spend their time looking for something to offend them, they will always find it.

What Harry has failed to realise is that the royal family are like very expensive zoo creatures - they exist for people to look at and, when the occasion suits, to laugh at. The former prince now looks like a kidnap victim reading out his captors' demands, but he has also reminded us of one crucial thing - all families, even one of the richest families in the world, have their own problems. And that's before we even think about Prince Andrew.

But Harry and Meghan have brought celebrity silliness and hypocrisy to new heights. Shortly after telling the airline industry that it has to do better and make greater efforts to save the planet, it emerged that they had enjoyed yet another private jet to meet with the Clooneys before the lockdown kicked in. You have to wonder, can anyone save Harry from himself? Or perhaps more to the point - does anyone want him to be saved from himself?

That's because during the last few months of virtual house arrest, we have all become hungry for gossip. It's not particularly edifying and we shouldn't be proud of it, but we all need a bit of light relief in such times and relief doesn't come much lighter than watching a couple with an estimated worth of €36.5m pouting because they feel they're not loved enough.

So, as you struggle to look after bored kids; as you wait to see if you will have a job in a few months' time; as you lie awake at night with anxiety, you can take consolation from one fact - at least you don't have it as bad as Harry and Meghan, the world's most downtrodden couple.