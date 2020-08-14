| 15.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pity poor Harry and Meghan - the world's most oppressed couple

Ian O'Doherty

I must admit, I've never paid much attention to the British royal family.

But I've always had a soft spot for Prince Harry. After all, who among us can claim that they've never played naked billiards with a bunch of women in Las Vegas or gone to a fancy dress party in a Nazi uniform?