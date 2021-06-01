Pippa O’Connor shared her miscarriage story - there is power in talking, so here it goes

Pippa O’Connor said that when she was first told about her miscarriage in hospital, she “leapt out of the bed and I just wanted to get out of there - I was nearly embarrassed.”

It’s such an understandable reaction for being told one of the most devastating things a pregnant woman can hear and it took her a while to process the shock.

From the moment you get that blue line on the pregnancy test, you start dreaming. Wondering if it’s a boy or a girl, if it will have your eyes or their dad’s hair, thinking about names. For all those hopes and aspirations to come crashing down around you so suddenly and swiftly, it’s one of the hardest things to process.

Huge kudos to Pippa O’Connor for speaking out on this issue as she does her part to de-stigmatise miscarriage, along with other high-profile Irish women like Rosanna Davison, Sile Seoige and Kathryn Thomas. By addressing the narrative around pregnancy loss, they are making it easier for other women to speak out.

Many dads also find it difficult to talk about pregnancy loss because while they’re also saddened, it’s physically so much harder for their partners. Men often feel like they don’t have a right to also feel grief – which should not be the case.

Pippa also spoke about how she felt like she didn’t have a “right to be sad” as she is already a mum to two beautiful boys, Ollie (5) and Louis (8), and she knows of women who have struggled for years to have one baby. It wasn’t until a kind nurse in Holles Street told her: “Whether you have six babies at home or none, a loss is a loss and it’s OK to be sad.”

That sentence really stuck with her and helped her deal with the grieving process, she said.

“I was being hard on myself for being sad. We are all our own people, going through our own things and you have a right to feel sad and grieve a loss no matter what stage of pregnancy you’re at,” she said.

She also spoke about how there is “definitely still a stigma” surrounding miscarriage and people “don’t want to show vulnerability.”

On social media, there is huge pressure to share aspirational images which rarely match up to the reality. Addressing this, she said: "You look at Instagram and everyone's sharing their lovely news but not everything is perfect all the time and I can guarantee you that everyone has been through something.”

Indeed, if you were on her social media feed around the time of her pregnancy loss last October, there may have been no guessing the huge trauma that she was going through in her personal life at the time. So well done on Pippa, and all those other women for speaking out on it now.

There is no shame to losing a baby and talking to just one trusted friend or relative does make it easier that going through it alone.

As Pippa said, it was only when she started talking about it that she realised how many other people had gone through the same ordeal. But she’s still not sure if she would have talked about it if she hadn’t got pregnant again with her little rainbow baby, who’s due in August, such is the silence around the issue.

She has since received thousands of messages after sharing her emotional experience on Instagram and said “there’s definitely power in talking – you won’t regret sharing your feelings.”

OK, so here it goes.

I was 10 weeks pregnant on baby number three. I was having my first scan when I heard those awful words: “I’m really sorry, there’s no heartbeat.”

Our consultant Sharon Cooley in the Rotunda couldn’t have been kinder. She swiftly arranged a D&C and it was all over 48 hours later. Like Pippa, I struggled to process it initially. I already had two healthy kids, this had been a bonus baby, right?

I told nobody and quietly went about my business.

It didn’t hit me until I went to a Mothercare event, of all things, for work where I bumped into Lucy Kennedy cradling her beautiful six-week-old baby Jess. “Here, have a squeeze Mel,” she said.

To my horror, tears started rolling down my cheeks as I gazed at her perfect tiny infant and the force of the loss hit me.

It was then I decided to tell my news editor at the time what had happened. He told me to take as much time as I needed and process what happened.

I cried bucket-loads for the baby that wasn’t meant to be, that was due on my best friend’s birthday.

Slowly, I came to terms with the loss. I also decided that two children was more than enough.

But six months later, I discovered to my surprise that I was pregnant again. Our little rainbow baby Patrick was born in May 2018.

While I never forgot the pregnancy that came before, our family finally feels complete.

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information