Pippa O'Connor shared her miscarriage story - there is power in talking, so here it goes

Pippa O’Connor said that when she was first told about her miscarriage in hospital, she “leapt out of the bed and I just wanted to get out of there - I was nearly embarrassed.”

It’s such an understandable reaction for being told one of the most devastating things a pregnant woman can hear and it took her a while to process the shock.

From the moment you get that blue line on the pregnancy test, you start dreaming. Wondering if it’s a boy or a girl, if it will have your eyes or their dad’s hair, thinking about names. For all those hopes and aspirations to come crashing down around you so suddenly and swiftly, it’s one of the hardest things to process.

