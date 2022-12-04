Pining for a more conscious Christmas

In keeping with the annual argument that Christmas comes earlier each year, we first heard in mid-November that Dublin could prove the most expensive place to buy a real tree this festive season.

Dublin, it was reported, would surpass even New York City for the cost of a tree. Several factors were at play, from the increased price of fertiliser, rising fuel costs that make trees expensive, to transport and more.

Climate change was an issue for the trees, too. They like the cold and it has become too warm. The needles were falling off them in November, and that was in the outdoors, not in the heat of your home. So if you have the tree up already, expect a carpet of needles before Santa has left the North Pole.

A florist told me last week that they expect there will be no pines in 10 years. Now there’s a cheery Christmas thought.

We’re all dancing as fast as we can, sometimes literally, because if we don’t we might as well give up the ghost of Christmas present and future altogether. It’s a sentiment that is reflected in today’s poll in this paper, perhaps. We are determinedly glass-half-full this year. In some cases, we might even be saying fill it up.

This Christmas it is inevitable that the general mood is affected by circumstances both actual and psychological. The cost of living is on everyone’s minds, along with the increased price of almost everything you’d hope to buy, as well as the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis, all of which add up to a very real sense of unease and imbalance.

We feel uncertain because things are uncertain, but maybe Covid has left us more connected to the truth that we only live once and only have so many Christmases.

Once, the idea of cancelling Christmas would have seemed a laughable impossibility, but now we’ve done it twice and there is that lingering fear it could happen again. That’s hard to shake off, even though on the surface everyone wants this festive season to heal the wounds of the two curtailed Covid Christmases.

The human spirit is such that we lift ourselves up and go on, however. Well, what’s the alternative? Hence, 48pc of people polled say they expect this Christmas to be better than during the pandemic. It has to be.

Last week, Retail Ireland reported that Irish households are expected to spend the same amount on Christmas this year as they did last year. That’s an estimated average of €978 more per household than in any other month. It’s a lot of money, and it won’t go as far as it did last year, given the prices even of basic foodstuffs have gone up. But perhaps how this will show is in more mindful buying.​

This may be the year when we finally cop on and rein in the purchasing of rafts of plastic toys that no one really wants; no swapping of gifts between adults who really need nothing, the giving just for the sake of it. This is no harm, of course, given the climate crisis, and maybe reminds us that fundamentally we are a nation who hates waste.

Buying mindfully doesn’t mean not buying at all. It doesn’t mean that just because we suffered the pandemic, we imagine we can party like it’s the Celtic Tiger all over again either. No one’s going to New York on a shopping weekend.

It just means buying better, being more thoughtful. One hears more this year of families putting in place a Kris Kringle or Secret Santa system where the adults only buy for one other adult, cutting down on the stuff and the spending. That way, the children still do well, while the adults feel the giving is a bit more appropriate to the current mood.

Also, I hear more friends and family talking about pristine toys they’ve trawled for and scored on sites such as Adverts and DoneDeal, items ignored in one household that could find love in another. Everyone in that transaction feels good about their circular-economy experience.

Our poll today speaks of optimism, which can’t help but buoy us up right now. We need buoying up, as we’ve always needed it at Christmas, to keep us going through all the rest and there’s a lot of “all the rest” right now.

A lot of our children will now share their classroom, if not their home, with children from Ukraine. Perhaps it is the spirit of sharing that we wish for this year, as opposed to a feeling of being entitled to a good time.

Speaking to Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners last week, she told me of a general anxiety among the people she meets about the cost of this Christmas. She said the people she now meets are those who were coping a year ago and managing to make ends meet but no longer.

For many families, the Halloween school break gave them a fright. With the whole family home, the heating was on more, the TV, the devices to be charged and the utility bills skyrocketed. People are worried about providing presents and all the trimmings of Christmas, she told me, but just keeping the household running is also an issue.

A year ago, she said, Christmas was when you got the big utility bills, but you coped because it was exceptional. Now, Twomey said, every month is a big-bill month. That will be the reality in a lot of homes, no matter how much we wish it were different.

Last Friday, Guaranteed Irish reminded all of us to buy local. Every €20 spent locally, they said, is worth €100 to the national economy. We tend to equate spending and shopping with self-indulgence. The reality, however, is we all need to keep money moving around, to keep shops and restaurants and bars from leaving down the shutters permanently in January, to keep people in work.

Economically, what we have to our advantage now is high employment. Cancelling or dramatically curtailing Christmas could do serious damage to that.

And, you know what? We deserve a decent Christmas. All of us. And there’s no shame in it, so long as we remember each other and all the commitments we made in the two years past to never take it for granted again.