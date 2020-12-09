| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pinching a taste of the high-class

Sinead Ryan

Notebook

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the TV series The Crown, has a souvenir from the set Expand

Close

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the TV series The Crown, has a souvenir from the set

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the TV series The Crown, has a souvenir from the set

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the TV series The Crown, has a souvenir from the set

If you've been glued to The Crown like me, you’ll be gushing over the lavish sets.

I interviewed the set designer recently on my radio show and she explained how every single prop has been painstakingly sourced for the period, down to the photos in picture frames on side tables, fringing on lamps and even monograms on pillowcases. Diana’s wedding dress, shown for all of two seconds had its buttons made by the same French store as the original.

When I asked her whether anyone had been tempted to steal anything off set, she revealed Helena Bonham Carter (who plays Princess Margaret brilliantly), had taken a tapestry cushion, inscribed: “It’s not easy being a Princess.” She did ask permission to, but you get the feeling that nobody could refuse her imperiousness in character.

Privacy