Pinching a taste of the high-class

If you've been glued to The Crown like me, you’ll be gushing over the lavish sets.

I interviewed the set designer recently on my radio show and she explained how every single prop has been painstakingly sourced for the period, down to the photos in picture frames on side tables, fringing on lamps and even monograms on pillowcases. Diana’s wedding dress, shown for all of two seconds had its buttons made by the same French store as the original.

When I asked her whether anyone had been tempted to steal anything off set, she revealed Helena Bonham Carter (who plays Princess Margaret brilliantly), had taken a tapestry cushion, inscribed: “It’s not easy being a Princess.” She did ask permission to, but you get the feeling that nobody could refuse her imperiousness in character.

Another episode sees loner Michael Fagan famously breaking into the palace, not once but twice, and helping himself to whatever was lying around before his chat with the queen in her nightie.

The series has, rightly, come under criticism for not being true to real events, but in one respect, drama mirrors real life.

Last month a Buckingham Palace kitchen hand was convicted of nicking a ‘significant quantity’ of items from his royal bosses and selling them on eBay. His haul included signed photos of the royal family, 77 items from the royal shop and, curiously, a photo album of Donald Trump’s visit – which they probably won’t miss, in fairness.

He wasn’t the brightest jewel in the crown, since he only profited by €10,000 for the lot, believed to be worth 10 times that, before being promptly collared.If I sound smug, I’m really not.

I was once invited to Áras an Uachtaráin during the Mary McAleese presidency and, to my shame (but not really), stuffed a napkin – presidential blue with a harp – into my bag as a souvenir.

In my defence, it was a posh fibre one rather than linen, and there were loads of them among the tiny sandwiches and dainty scones.

I haven’t been asked back, you’ll not be surprised to hear.

Restaurant deposit left me with a bad taste

I escaped, like many people, to an actual restaurant last weekend, to be served food I didn’t cook myself for what seemed like the first time in forever.

The booking involved two separate confirmations, one by phone, the other text and a mandatory €20 per head deposit, to be taken if we didn’t turn up. Fair’s fair and I handed over my card details. After jumping through the hoops, it was a pity to get just an adequate and somewhat over-priced dinner, but to add insult to injury, the deposit was put through my account after I had settled the bill in full in the restaurant.

I am fully supportive of the hospitality sector, and get the sad fact that many now have to take deposits given the incidence of incredibly rude people not showing up for bookings and not cancelling so that tables can be turned over.

We’re all supporting you guys, but don’t make dining out leave a bad taste in the mouth.

Nursing home ‘vaccine buddy’ is a good idea

Nobody is awaiting the Covid vaccine more than our elderly loved ones living in nursing homes.

They’ve had a rotten time and haven’t been able to see partners or children at all normally, and are more scared than the rest of us. So I love the idea, put forward by Nursing Homes Ireland, of a ‘vaccine buddy’ – the resident, on the lucky first roll-out, can nominate a visitor to also get the vaccine earlier than when they’re due.

I hope it’s adopted because they’ve waited long enough.