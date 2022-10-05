| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pie lady Liz Truss’s speech took an inevitable turn towards insanity

Tom Peck

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Expand

Close

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

She wandered out and into this defining moment with the sure footed certainty of a frightened Thunderbird. She stared out from behind the lectern with a grin that looked as if it might not merely have been drawn on, but cast in concrete. If, at this moment, she’d been played footage of her own funeral, one doubts it would have caused the smile to crack, which was, in many ways, precisely what happened next.

It’s a symphony hall, normally, the grand Birmingham theatre which the Tories insist on coming to each year to perform their latest cacophonic spree, but it’s never heard a performance quite like this one, which was an attempt at some kind of symphony but played on a piano with a single key.

Most Watched

Privacy