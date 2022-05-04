Phoebe Bridgers’ candour about her ‘easy’ abortion is a refreshing change in a fraught debate

Ever since the news that the US Supreme Court are planning to strike down the Roe V Wade decision of 1973 and effectively overturn abortion rights for US women, people have been in uproar.

Women and men have shared their own stories of accessing termination services online with heavy hearts. Others have worried about the ramifications of forcing women to carry on with a pregnancy to term in a country with no universal subsidised childcare, no paid maternity leave and the highest maternal mortality rate in the world.

Amid these familiar stories and these very common concerns, singer Phoebe Bridgers tweeted her own personal experience.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she posted earlier this week. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Bridgers’ tour continued apace. Her life, as best we know, continued apace. Her relationship — with Irish actor Paul Mescal — continued apace.

Read More

Bridgers’ experience, refreshing in its transparency, cuts through the swathe of many other similar stories, for a number of reasons. As a famous person, Bridgers surely knew that revealing this about herself would cause anti-choicers to vocalise their discontent. Nevertheless, she persisted because she knew that people needed to hear these stories, and that women’s voices/opinions are so necessary in this moment in time.

‘Nobody has an abortion lightly’ is a line we have heard plenty of times. Yet “it was easy” is something we very rarely hear in the discussion around accessing termination services. She is not qualifying her choice with any kind of regretful reason or excuse, mainly because she doesn’t have to. She doesn’t tell us whether the decision to have a termination was easy or hard for her because it’s none of our business.

Yet this is something that a lot of people have yet to wrap their heads around. I don’t want to speculate on Bridgers’ reasons for accessing an abortion, but let’s be honest. Her candour has been missing from the narrative for far too long. It’s time we realised the reasons for women getting abortions are more varied than we think.

Over a decade ago, Caitlin Moran wrote about her own abortion in her seismic 2011 book How To Be A Woman. I was taken aback when she admitted she had given less thought to terminating a pregnancy, her third, than choosing her kitchen worktops.

Up to that point, there was a sense among Irish women that, if you had a termination, you could never express anything but regret.

In the months leading up to the Repeal referendum, Irish people broke the dam and recounted their own harrowing experiences of travelling abroad for abortions. The majority of these testimonies related to instances of fatal foetal abnormality, problematic pregnancies or a number of other factors which would have made continuing with the pregnancy a catastrophe.

There was very little room in the overall conversation for anyone saying that they simply wanted to keep their life just as it was or they didn’t want to take on the considerable workload of parenthood. A very vocal cohort will have you believe otherwise, but these are perfectly valid reasons for terminating a pregnancy.

Motherhood is hard, exhausting and taxing in a way that no other job on earth is. Forcing people into it is horrific. The sooner people understand that what’s a vocation for some is a life sentence for others, the better.

Expand Close Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kardashian’s no role model

The Met Gala is like the Olympics for celebrities, and with the scrum on to become the night’s focal point, Kim Kardashian easily put herself out in front by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday’ dress, worn when she sang to US president John F Kennedy back in 1962.

It seemed to be a sartorial return to basics for Kardashian, who turned up to the event a year previously in a fully masked black get-up.

And yet, with the revelation that she crash dieted to lose 16lbs to fit into the dress, Kardashian has found herself the main talking point of the night. Which wouldn’t be like her.

Kim has been slammed for unhealthy messaging and promoting unattainable body standards, and not for the first time. To which the only response is: why are we slamming her as a bad role model when it’s seemingly never been a role she has asked for?

Certainly, she exerts a massive influence over young women and their attitudes towards their own bodies.

And while there’s much to appreciate in Kardashian’s ability to celebrate herself and her achievements, Kim’s body image, and the efforts expended to keep up that bodily ideal are so deeply problematic.

From excessive Photoshopping to endorsing flat tummy tea, Kardashian seems to actively resist the duties of a good role model, if anything.

Perhaps it’s time we stop pushing that on her.

Heard it all before, Drew

A day after describing the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial as a “seven-layer dip of insanity”, Drew Barrymore was forced into a public apology.

“[This is a] teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” she said. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person. And I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me.”

Anyone else finding these way-over-the-top mea culpas starting to lose their impact?