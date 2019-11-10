Philip Ryan: 'Varadkar must steer a careful course through the minefield of migration'

When US President Donald Trump singles out nations as being responsible for rising levels of illegal immigration into America, social media goes into meltdown.

Think back to the introduction of Trump's very troubling ban on people entering the States from predominantly Muslim countries or his ongoing scapegoating of Mexicans for all of America's ills.

Yet last week, Leo Varadkar decided to highlight the number of Georgian and Albanian citizens seeking asylum in Ireland.

He told the Sunday Independent there has been a 60pc increase in asylum seekers in recent years but insisted the country is not being "swamped or flooded".

He continued: "There are, however, a lot of people from Georgia and Albania coming in with fake documents and that is the big driver of the increase."

The Taoiseach added: "There are lots of ways to enter Ireland legally with a visa or work permit so we cannot tolerate illegal entry."

The Taoiseach's comments were made in the context of months of protests across Ireland against hotels in rural communities being converted into direct provision centres for asylum seekers. It came a week after Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny had his car torched after he spoke in favour of a direct provision being based in his Leitrim constituency.

On Achill Island, protesters prevented the housing of 13 women on a temporary basis, claiming they did not believe the hotel being offered was of a good enough quality.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said the Taoiseach's comments could "feed xenophobia" and said Varadkar should not have singled out any particular nationality.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was "surprised" by the Taoiseach's comments and warned that the remarks could result in a "downward spiral" in public debate around asylum seekers.

Martin also suggested there was a political element to Varadkar's intervention.

There were some passing comments in the Dail but other than that there was very little political backlash against the Taoiseach.

In Fine Gael, there was near widespread support for the Taoiseach's intervention.

Even the usually very 'right on' Health Minister Simon Harris was happy to go out to bat for the Taoiseach.

Part of reason is that the Taoiseach's comments were fact based. Up to September this year, 4,500 individuals have been refused leave to land, as it is called, in Dublin Airport. Meaning they don't even make it past passport checks.

The top five countries of origin for those stopped are Albania, Georgia, Bolivia, Brazil and China.

The increase in Georgians and Albanians is relatively new. Over the past five years the vast majority of deportation orders made have involved people from Pakistan and Brazil.

However, those battling the homeless crisis in the Department of Housing would tell you illegal immigrants are low down their list of issues of concern.

A Custom House source last week said Eastern European immigrants arriving legally into Ireland are putting far more pressure on housing supply than anyone coming from outside the EU.

This would suggest Varadkar's focus on Georgian and Albanians was entirely misplaced.

However, the Department of Housing source said: "The immigration issue is bubbling under the surface and it is about to explode and it is going to get worse once Brexit is finally done."

Setting aside the facts on illegal immigration, the optics of Varadkar's comments could be, as Micheal Martin suggested, political motivated.

The Dublin-based Taoiseach goes to great lengths to appeal to rural voters who have felt abandoned by the last Fine Gael administration. Varadkar has previously played to the conservative Fine Gael base with promises of cracking down on welfare cheats and having a go at illegal immigrants fits into the same narrative.

As one Fine Gael minister said: "Most Irish people are okay with genuine asylum, okay, but not with economic tourism."

Another minister said: "I've been saying for months the immigration issue is going to blow up but they're only taking notice now."

This is not to say Fine Gael is veering into the murky anti-immigration rhetoric which led to Brexit.

Sources say there were some impassioned contributions about immigration at Fine Gael's parliamentary party meeting last week.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan condemned the "downright racism" of some elements opposing direct provision. Government Chief Whip Sean Kyne was highly critical of Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly who had spoken out against the "lack of communication" about now abandoned plans to house asylum seekers in Oughterard. "Christianity my arse," Kyne said at the end of what was described as a powerful speech.

Several Fine Gael backbenchers also mentioned the lack of communication with communities at the meeting but overall there was an understanding of the need to provide for people seeking genuine asylum.

There is a very delicate balancing act to be applied to the immigration debate. The economy is currently good and we are a friendly nation but we do have an accommodation crisis.

Playing political games with such a human issue has very serious consequences which extend far behind playing to your political base ahead of an election.

Varadkar should tread carefully and focus on the main solution to most of his problems which is getting more houses built.

