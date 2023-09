Tánaiste given warm welcome by President Mahmoud Abbas and delegates

Tánaiste Micheál Martin with Palestinian education minister Mahmoud Abu Mowais (on right) and students at a school in the West Bank. Photos: David Conachy

On day two of Micheál Martin’s Middle East visit, he travelled to the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank. The difference between the Tánaiste’s first day in Jerusalem and his visit to the occupied territories was stark.