Philip Ryan: 'Stars aligning for FG on its Brexit strategy - but is anyone listening?'

Today also happens to be the last full day of the 28 member-state European Union.

Brace yourself for displays of Union Jack-draped nationalist ignominy from our nearest neighbours. But save your tears, and/or embarrassment, for they will not be shedding any for us.

Team 27 will hold their heads high and struggle on regardless as the UK flirts with other trading blocks in search of new-found relationships. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has gone to the ends of the Earth to remind voters that Fine Gael has been involved in Brexit negotiations to date.

The day after he called the election, Varadkar was posing alongside European Council President Ursula von der Leyen on the steps of Government Buildings as she praised him for his effort on Brexit, and on Monday EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was lauding the Taoiseach for the courage he has shown during the negotiations.

Yesterday, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was warning people of the dangers of the forthcoming Brexit trade negotiations.

Hogan helpfully noted election manifesto predictions might have been very different if his former colleagues in Fine Gael had not secured a deal with those awkward Tories.

Coincidentally or not, all the stars are aligning for Fine Gael on its Brexit strategy. Most likely not coincidentally, though.

But is anyone listening? Fine Gael hopes voters are becoming petrified of the idea of future trade relations being negotiated by Micheál Martin and his team of inexperienced TDs. On that point, has anyone ever heard Fianna Fáil foreign affairs spokesperson Seán Haughey give his views on the next stage of Brexit negotiations, or even speak? Perhaps some day we will. If only Fianna Fáil would give him a chance.

However, Martin won't be distracted by the Brexit noise and will focus on his message of change - if your idea of change is to the party that propped up the Government for the last four years. But the real fear among both parties is the possibility of Sinn Féin breaking into establishment politics. Sinn Féin's rise mostly eats into Fianna Fáil's vote, but also chips away at Fine Gael's plan to appeal to young voters.

Fine Gael is waiting to see the results of the next opinion poll. Some believe it could show a three-horse race with all three parties on the mid to low 20s. If that's the case, it would be hard to deny Mary Lou McDonald a spot on the last RTÉ leadership debate.

And it makes the possibility of a grand coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail all the more likely if the votes fall the same way on February 8.

Irish Independent