Philip Ryan: Less is more with Higgins, but at what cost?
Perhaps in his second term, we will have a transparent President who embraces scrutiny rather than dismisses it, writes Philip Ryan
Michael D Higgins could have talked himself out of another seven years in Aras an Uachtarain. The President was probably acutely aware of this, and, if he wasn't, those whom he paid to advise him certainly were.
Long before the starting pistol was officially sounded for the 2018 presidential election, Higgins and his staff decided the campaign should be as short as possible.
A sitting first-term president holds the power when it comes to deciding when an election for a second stint in the office should be held. Higgins was aware of this and held off announcing his decision to seek a second term for as long as possible.