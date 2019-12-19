Philip Ryan: 'If Chambers wants 'faith' of voters she must clarify what happened in the Dáil'

She continues to Timmy Dooley's seat where she remains for the next 50 minutes while seven Dáil votes take place, according to the video recordings from the official Oireachtas website.

During the 60-second period when a vote is being cast, video footage of the Dáil is replaced by a large voting screen. This means there are six minutes during the session where there is no video of the chamber. For the other 44 minutes or so the cameras are fixed on a wide view of the chamber which shows the full row of seats where both Mr Dooley and Ms Chambers are assigned to sit. Ms Chambers is seated in Mr Dooley's seat, according to the footage.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly sits in Ms Chambers's seat. He moves around the chamber throughout the voting session and takes a phone call at one point. Mr Dooley is not recorded sitting in or near his seat in the chamber.

Just after 3.12pm, Dáil cameras pan to show the Opposition benches. At this point, TDs finished voting on an amendment to a motion promoting cycling. Ms Chambers and Mr Dooley voted in favour of the amendment.

The vast majority of the Fianna Fáil TDs are sitting in their correct seats as the camera shows the chamber. Ms Chambers is in Mr Dooley's seat. Her seat is vacant and Mr Donnelly is in the gallery behind the chamber taking a call. Mr Dooley is not pictured in any of the Fianna Fáil seats.

This is a brief moment and Mr Dooley could have left the chamber at this point and returned to vote when the next vote is called. He could also have been on the other side of the chamber behind the Government benches.

Mr Dooley is also not seen leaving the chamber at the end but, again, he may have left through one of the doors at the back of the chamber rather than the door beside the Ceann Comhairle's chair where most Fianna Fáil TDs are seen leaving.

Mr Dooley says his notes show he was in the chamber for this voting session.

He said he does not know where he was sitting while the seven votes were taken.

The Irish Independent asked Fianna Fáil if Mr Dooley had shown his party leader Micheál Martin these notes. The party was also asked if Mr Dooley would be willing to show an Oireachtas ethics committee these notes as part of an inquiry into votes.

No response was received ahead of publication.

Similarly, Fianna Fáil has not responded to questions about Ms Chambers. The deputy issued a statement saying she felt "singled out" by the recent footage from the Dáil, but has not clarified whether she pressed Mr Dooley's button during the vote. If she did press his button then perhaps she should clarify if Mr Dooley asked her to do so or not.

On October 20, when questioned on RTÉ Radio One on whether she had ever voted for a colleague, Ms Chambers said: "No, I haven't."

The next day it emerged she had voted for Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary on October 17 while he was not in the chamber.

The next day on RTÉ, she was asked why she had previously said she hadn't voted for a fellow TD. "I took it to mean have you knowingly, intentionally, purposely you know go into the chamber to vote for somebody else or wherever asked to do so and the answer to that is no," she said.

She was asked if she had ever voted in the wrong seat before and said: "I honestly, don't think I've don't it before."

Ms Chambers said she hoped voters would have "faith" in her after she was once found to be misleading about her voting record.

Maybe she should tell these same voters if she voted for Mr Dooley or not.

Irish Independent