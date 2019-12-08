Philip Ryan: 'Housing is hurting Fine Gael but party will support Murphy'

In fact, we are probably going to be seeing and hearing more of him in the coming weeks and months.

The plan in Fine Gael seems to be to double down on its performance in housing rather than hide the minister away in the deepest, darkest parts of Dublin Bay South, like some sections of the party wish it would do.

But no, much to Fianna Fail's delight, there will be lots more of 'The Murph' for audio and visual pleasure, though he is scared of newspaper interviews for some reason.

Anyway, there will be more radio and television interviews featuring Murphy's privately schooled tones informing us about the great job he is doing in housing.

He was put out front and centre last week to defend his good name as the Dail prepared a no confidence motion in his performance as minister.

The vote was to all intents and purposes a publicity stunt by the Social Democrats who are desperately trying to find relevance in a crowded political market. Judging by the by-election results, it didn't do the party much good.

However, it did force Murphy to get out and defend his time in the Department of Housing.

He said housing supply has increased 25pc year-on-year under his Rebuilding Ireland plan. He said that since the project began, 64,000 houses have been constructed.

Murphy said more social housing units will be built this year than any other time over the last 20 years. He noted this included the Celtic Tiger era when the property boom under the Fianna Fail government was in overdrive.

The minister said his tenure had resulted in 15,000 first-time buyers moving out of their overpriced rent traps thanks to the Government's Help-to-Buy scheme.

He also defended the seemingly never-ending homelessness crisis which will see almost 4,000 children spend this Christmas in a cramped hotel room or in what the department calls ''family hubs''.

Murphy says child homelessness was soaring when he took over but he has significantly reduced the rate. During the general election campaign, you'll be hearing a lot more of this type of stuff.

"Eoghan has done more media than any other Cabinet minister in the last two-and-a- half years in this Government," a supportive source said.

"Despite the constant pressure in every single interview, he has never once dropped the ball in a major way."

The battle-hardened Government source said the minister is forced to defend himself because no one else will do it for him.

"The entire charity and academic sector deny the fact that we've hugely increased housing supply of new homes, which is a fact backed up by the Central Statistics Office, and they want that rubbished," the source added.

A Fine Gael minister said housing and health will be the big topics during the general election and the party will use the coming months to change the narrative around the issues.

"We have things to say and points to make on both health and housing and we are not just going to lie there and take a kicking from everyone who wants to put the boot in," the minister said.

The new combative Fine Gael will not stop at taking on opposition politicians, charities and academics.

The party also has it in for celebrity homelessness campaigners who are using their status to raise awareness about the housing crisis.

Minister of State in the Department of Housing John Paul Phelan told the Sunday Independent he "did not see the point" in musicians and actors weighing into a debate they "knew little or nothing about".

"It's all well and good for these artists, who can most likely apply for artists' exemptions from tax, like Cillian Murphy and Glen Hansard, banging on about housing and homelessness, but what exactly are they achieving?" Mr Phelan asked.

"The Government is working on policies and using taxpayers' money to get houses built - while they are just complaining from the sidelines."

So it seems unlikely you'll find Mr Phelan singing along with Hansard and Bono during their traditional Grafton Street busking session on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail TDs are delighted that Fine Gael has decided to back Murphy to the hilt and will be happy to make the housing minister a key target during the election.

"He's a nice fella but busted flush doesn't even come close to covering it when we are talking about his credibility," a frontbench Fianna Fail TD said. "He's now at the level James Reilly was in 2014 just before Enda Kenny got rid of him from health."

Fianna Fail TDs were surprised by the defence mounted behind Murphy for the no confidence motion last Tuesday evening as they believed Fine Gael would treat the Social Democrat publicity stunt with the respect it deserved - which was very little.

Instead, Fine Gael filled the Government benches with ministers and TDs in a show of force behind the embattled housing minister. But this was the public face. The reality is the party is hurting after its weak showing in last weekend's by-elections.

Within the sanctity of the parliamentary party meeting room last Wednesday evening, they turned on each other. Ministers did try rallying the troops after an election drubbing but there was criticism about the party's performance too, especially that of some ministers.

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy took jobs minister Heather Humphreys and social protection minister Regina Doherty to task for not spreading enough good news in the regions.

Even party grandee Michael Noonan weighed in to encourage ministers to get out on the radio and defend their decisions.

However, those who make decisions in Fine Gael are focused on the general election. Messaging and grids are being planned.

There will be lots of references to Micheal Martin's support of Bertie Ahern, Willie O'Dea being sacked from Cabinet and Eamon O Cuiv voting against EU referendums.

Fun times ahead.

Sunday Independent