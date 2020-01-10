Philip Ryan: 'Fine Gael hopes it can still glean votes from the horrors of Brexit'
Regular readers of this newspaper may remember Brexit. For those who don't, or are trying not to, Brexit is an esoteric and costly concept dreamt up by a group of mostly rich UK politicians.
It has also been an all-encompassing drain on our political system for the last three years, especially last year. There have been endless days of excitement as deadlines to catastrophes loomed and were then followed by an equal number of anti-climaxes as any real threats were averted. Brexit has been put to the back of most people's minds since an exit deal was agreed between the EU and the UK before Christmas. It's not over by a long way but the reprieve has been generally welcomed by people who had grown tired of the uncertainty and brinkmanship.
But I'm afraid to say it's coming back and coming back in a big way. Fine Gael wants to make sure you're thinking about all those end of days no-deal Brexit scenarios it warned you about when you're standing over your ballot paper thinking about how you should rank your candidates. The threats of job losses, economic meltdown, queues at airports and terrorists lurking in every corner. It will also want you to remember how its role in the negotiations ensured none of this has happened to date.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee will be paraded around the country as the beacons of political statesmanship. The electorate will be warned Brexit is far from over, and told they would be mad to put their faith in Fianna Fáil as more difficult negotiations lie ahead.
They'll say, sure didn't Micheál Martin sack his frontbench spokesperson on foreign affairs Niall Collins, and his Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers still has questions to answer about her own voting record. If Brexit deadline day, January 31, falls in the middle of the campaign, Fine Gael will make hay out of that too.
But is this what will be on voters' minds when they decide how to vote?
Fianna Fáil certainly doesn't think so. The belief in Micheál Martin's party is that people are exhausted by Brexit, and it will be the last thing they will be thinking about when they are casting their vote. Instead, the campaign will focus on more mundane but equally important issues for voters.
The traffic on the way to work, the cost of putting your kid into a crèche, the extortionate rent you're forking out for a poky two-bed apartment. Bread and butter stuff. It'll also be telling you Fine Gael is awful with money because of the children's hospital and the rural broadband plan - but that's a difficult argument to make when the Government's raking in record sums of tax revenue, and everyone who wants a job has one.
Brexit is far from over, and still very unpredictable. But whether people who are worried about their rent, mortgage and childcare will be thinking about Brexit when they vote remains to be seen.
