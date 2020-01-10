Philip Ryan: 'Fine Gael hopes it can still glean votes from the horrors of Brexit'

Regular readers of this newspaper may remember Brexit. For those who don't, or are trying not to, Brexit is an esoteric and costly concept dreamt up by a group of mostly rich UK politicians.

It has also been an all-encompassing drain on our political system for the last three years, especially last year. There have been endless days of excitement as deadlines to catastrophes loomed and were then followed by an equal number of anti-climaxes as any real threats were averted. Brexit has been put to the back of most people's minds since an exit deal was agreed between the EU and the UK before Christmas. It's not over by a long way but the reprieve has been generally welcomed by people who had grown tired of the uncertainty and brinkmanship.

But I'm afraid to say it's coming back and coming back in a big way. Fine Gael wants to make sure you're thinking about all those end of days no-deal Brexit scenarios it warned you about when you're standing over your ballot paper thinking about how you should rank your candidates. The threats of job losses, economic meltdown, queues at airports and terrorists lurking in every corner. It will also want you to remember how its role in the negotiations ensured none of this has happened to date.

