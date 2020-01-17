Philip Ryan: 'Fianna Fáil TDs believe they are ahead but there's a long way to go'

They think Fine Gael has judged the public mood all wrong. They suspect Leo Varadkar's all-singing and all-dancing Brexit campaign is not resonating with voters who couldn't care about anything less than Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier.

Some are practically rubbing their hands together at the prospect of Varadkar and Simon Coveney boring the country into submission over the next three weeks by bragging about all the great things they did with their pals in Brussels.

Earlier this week, Micheál Martin was asked if he believed he has a slight advantage over the Taoiseach.

He said he was too humble to suggest he was in the lead - but he had a glint in his eye which suggested he may well believe he has the advantage.

The first day of the campaign wasn't great for Varadkar, but it wasn't awful either. He managed to make a campaign issue out of a homeless man being severely injured when his tent was removed from beside a canal in Dublin. But he will be happy that he hammered his Brexit message home.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit helped. Fine Gael's decision to Photoshop a Union Jack flag on to the lapel of Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher's jacket in an online attack ad was needless and pathetic.

It was especially ill-conceived in the aftermath of the Black and Tans controversy Fine Gael caused before the campaign.

Fine Gaelers do still contend that Brexit is a big issue on the doors. Neale Richmond, who's running in Dublin Rathdown, said 600 voters raised Brexit with him over two days of canvassing. In Limerick City, Willie O'Dea said not one person raised it with his team after they knocked on 1,000 doors. A Fine Gael candidate running in the west reported "three or four" voters bringing it up.

The truth about the public's interest in Brexit probably lies somewhere in between and it will definitely depend on where in the country you are living.

Fine Gael's problem is that Brexit does not seem as scary since the Withdrawal Agreement was signed. It's been an age since we had a "crunch" EU summit to fret about and Boris and Leo are best mates now. So what's there to worry about?

Fine Gael plans to shift focus away from Brexit today and move the discussion towards housing. Climate change will be its topic over the weekend. The plan is to create an overall image of trust.

Fianna Fáil will keep trucking away on the ground and concentrate on being able to offer change. It is possibly slightly ahead after two days on the campaign trail but there is a long road ahead and plenty of potential banana skins which could derail Micheál Martin's plan to take power.

