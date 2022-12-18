Pharma is just the medicine our bruised economy needs right now

Compare the amount of publicity generated by the loss of 140 jobs at Twitter in Ireland with the announcement that Irish medical devices company Aerogen is creating 500 new jobs to manufacture a vaccine spray device for the Chinese market.

Of course the Twitter story is about a consumer social-media product in Ireland. And the job losses have been triggered by the purchase of the company by one of the world’s richest men – Elon Musk.

It’s a fascinating story. But look how easily the same multi-billionaire owner of Twitter can destroy value in the company he bought.

Perhaps we have been too much in awe of the new tech moguls and the corporate taxes they generated in Ireland. Now we obsess about the sunset of the sector here – even if, like any sunset, it is only temporary.

Ireland's pharma and medical-devices industry have grown exponentially

Yet, the pharma and medical-devices industry in Ireland has continued to thrive.

The publicity over 1,000 lost tech jobs at Twitter, Meta and Stripe, was so much greater than coverage of the 500 new jobs announced by Pfizer, with its new €1.2bn plant in Dublin, and by Aerogen, whose invention will enable Chinese health authorities to get more Covid vaccines to more people without injections.

The scale of the growth in the tech sector has been enormous and well documented.

Yet, the pharma and medical-devices industry here has grown exponentially too.

The difference is that, for now at least, the pharma sector is still going full speed ahead.

This industry accounted for 50pc of all goods exported from Ireland this year. Production in Ireland now accounts for 5pc of the global market. The sector has invested €10bn in Ireland in the last decade.

In terms of quality employment, over 60pc of those involved in the industry are third-level graduates and it employs 25pc of all PhDs working in industry in Ireland.

So, these are high-paying quality jobs. One of the downsides has traditionally been that huge pharma and med-tech investments don’t always translate into huge job numbers.

A new plant might cost several hundred million to build, and then employ maybe just 120 people after construction.

Tech, on the other hand, has the potential to employ thousands of people relatively quickly. But as we have seen in the past (and may well do again), tech can quite easily turn around and cut headcount too.

There is another good reason why pharma may be the sector to really focus on. We don’t have the houses for all of those potential tens of thousands of new tech jobs.

If the tech sector kept expanding at the rate it has done for the last few years, we would see tens of thousands of new employees coming to Ireland to take up new roles. But we don’t have the houses for new arrivals.

The impact that huge numbers of well-paid tech jobs can have on the housing market is very real – and not always a positive thing.

It has a trickle-down effect, as tech companies pay big money to rent houses for well-paid staff. This pushes up prices for everyone.

Total employment in the pharma sector is about 30,000

The pharma sector has big operations in Dublin and Cork. But it isn’t just about those two cities. There are sizeable operations in Dundalk, Carlow, Athlone, Galway and Tipperary. It has a regional spread.

There are some negatives too, that any future industrial strategy has to be aware of.

The pharma industry was full of tax-driven inversions where reverse takeovers by Irish-registered pharma groups ensured plenty of income for lawyers and accountants – but also lots of negative publicity for Ireland Inc.

Even former US president Barack Obama name-checked Ireland when it came to tax policies that facilitated these inversions. Those legislative gaps seem to have been closed.

Total employment in the pharma sector is about 30,000 – compared to more than four times that number in the tech sector. Tech has more than a few over-hyped high-growth businesses that simply may not be around in seven or ten years’ time.

That is a lot less likely when it comes to pharma and medical devices. The tech sector is increasingly becoming closed off for US companies that want to do business with China. Less so in the pharma or medical-devices sector.

Aerogen’s announcement involves an Irish company winning sizeable health contracts in China. That isn’t something we are likely to see too much of when it comes to tech.

Pharma may be just the medicine the economy needs right now.

Northern exports show post-Brexit potential

So the Northern Ireland Protocol is stifling the importation of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland?

Not so, according to the latest official trade statistics from the UK. The value of sales from Britain to Northern Ireland increased 7pc in the year after the protocol began to be implemented.

Last year, sale of goods from Britain to the North amounted to £14.4bn, compared to £13.4bn in 2020.

That trade is more valuable to business exporters from Britain, while it also reflects the value of consumer goods imported into Northern Ireland. Exports from the North are more valuable to the Northern economy and the figures show they grew at a faster pace.

The North’s external sales, which include exports to Britain and everywhere else, rose by 14.5pc to almost £25bn in 2021. Sales to Britain alone were up 13pc to almost £13bn.

Sales from GB to Northern Ireland rose 7pc after the protocol was implemented

These figures show how Britain is still Northern Ireland’s biggest export market. Also Britain has had several derogations in relation to goods coming into the island after Brexit.

So, it has been smoother to sell to Britain than it has been to import from it. Another consequence of the foot-in-mouth that is Brexit.

As the main parties discussed possible protocol breakthroughs in Brussels during the week, there are still difficult issues to be worked out.

Former DUP minister Edwin Poots was debating on BBC Radio Ulster recently about the difficulties for farmers in the North getting veterinary medicines in from Britain.

One farmer took issue with Poots, and said he had no difficulty sourcing any veterinary medicines as he had switched brands. The names on the medicines were different (as they were now coming from the EU) but they did the same thing.

Northern Ireland exports to EU countries (including the Republic) were up 16pc in 2021. With new direct flights from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt announced last week, it seems more exporting businesses are looking at fresh opportunities.

​

Government living in Tír na nÓg on pensions

The Government playing around with the retirement age is a ticking timebomb. The OECD reckons if we don’t push back retirement to 68, pensions will create a new €13bn-per-year hole in the Exchequer by 2050.

It is time that politicians had the guts to communicate to people that everything carries a cost, and we cannot keep pretending we are living in Tír na nÓg forever.