Pharma is just the medicine our bruised economy needs right now

Richard Curran

While the focus has been on tech job losses, perhaps our growing pharma industry could be a more suitable counterweight

Pharma could be just the tonic. Stock image Expand
An Aerogen aerosol inhaler being used to deliver Covid vaccine boosters Expand
Twitter owner Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters Expand
Edwin Poots Expand

Compare the amount of publicity generated by the loss of 140 jobs at Twitter in Ireland with the announcement that Irish medical devices company Aerogen is creating 500 new jobs to manufacture a vaccine spray device for the Chinese market.

Of course the Twitter story is about a consumer social-media product in Ireland. And the job losses have been triggered by the purchase of the company by one of the world’s richest men – Elon Musk.

