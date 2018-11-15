Peter Foster: 'Deal is a dog's dinner - but it's the best thing on the menu'
To anyone who has been paying attention over the past six months, the outlines of the Brexit divorce deal have been clear.
To avoid the return of a hard Border in Northern Ireland and keep avocados in the supermarkets and medicines on the shelves, the UK is going to remain in a "temporary" customs union with the EU that is likely to last for the foreseeable future.
Either that, or the UK will have to extend the status quo transition deal, but this is only a postponement of the same issue.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- John Downing: 'London still key battleground - unless someone in EU has issue'
- 'One of my better days in politics' - Varadkar says draft Brexit deal 'satisfactory on all key Irish priorities'
- 'We have found a solution to avoid a hard border in Ireland' - chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier
- Theresa May's full Downing Street statement on Brexit