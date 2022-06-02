Perfection can be achieved in even the smallest of gardens

I think I’m addicted to roses – admiring them, smelling them, buying them and planting them. Occasionally, this extends to cutting and displaying them in all their glory in a pretty vase on a dining table bedecked for an outdoor gathering with friends. Nothing speaks of summer quite like roses.

I’m not in the least bit picky. From basic bush roses and riotous climbers to tall and elegant standard roses and those others with the wind-blown look that distinguishes the wild and rambling variety, I love them all.

When it comes to colour, I have a particular penchant for yellow and for those dazzlers that come with the delicate blooms of glacial white.

That doesn’t explain why, when I imagine what my outdoor terrace might look like when I arrive home to Ireland late next week, in my mind’s eye I can also see deepest pink, petals of palest coral and – one of my great favourites – a rose with stunning purple blossoms.

I imagine them beginning to wind their way up the sun-kissed terracotta brick wall, a show-stopping vibrant purple that is nothing like the bluey-violet of Monet’s Water Lilies but more akin to that deep velvety purple hue of so many summer pansies.

Looking online this week at the show gardens on display at Bloom, my eye was immediately drawn to the Beauty & the Beast garden, a gorgeous riot-of-colour display with perennials aplenty but also with an abundance of roses in red and cream and pink and peach and white. Oh, to be in Phoenix Park right now to see it in the flesh.

Roses, flowers, shrubs, gardening – all are part of a continuum, season in and season out, that exerts its own special transformative power, not just because of the beauty, but because of the sense of achievement that follows when you stand back and admire your handiwork.

There was a time in my life when such handiwork was a mammoth task. A garden encompassing one-third of an acre that had been spectacularly planted by its former owners was initially a delight, but all too soon it lost its gloss as lack of time and lack of money took their toll on what had once been wondrous. Chaos reigned and perfection perished.

Nowadays, with my apartment terrace adorned with pots and planters, and having also judiciously annexed a small patch of communal garden immediately outside my window for my own green-fingered purposes, I am happy to plant and garden on a much smaller scale. It’s not the garden calling the shots these days. Finally, it’s me.

Small is beautiful, so they say, and while I would never have imagined being content with the gardening space I now command, well, I am actually delighted with it.

Alongside my colourful bush roses, white climbing rose and a yellow standard one that I’ve carried from home to home over many years, there’s also clematis, peonies, camellia, a pink-flowering Australian mint bush, sapphire-blue delphiniums and pale lemon lupins. When space is tight, perfection is possible.

I think I feel an entry to next year’s Bloom coming on.