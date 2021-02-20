| 8.6°C Dublin

‘People won’t have a reason to come hear anymore’ – what happens when Ulster is the last bank in town

Nicola Anderson

Vincent Conaty in his butcher shop in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Vincent Conaty in his butcher shop in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

It is the last bank in town. Business owners say they have only to look at the fate of nearby urban centres to see how devastating its closure would be on trade.

Ballyconnell and Ballyjamesduff, both bustling towns in Co Cavan, had been in the enviable position of each having their own branch of Ulster Bank, a fact which pulled in much knock-on trade.

But now the future is uncertain, with the bank’s announcement that it is to pull out of operations here. Many of the businesses in these two towns warn that nearby Belturbet and Kilnaleck each suffered a noticeable decline with their loss of bank branches some years ago.

