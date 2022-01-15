Peace-loving and silent, the Quakers still get things done

Organised religion has, understandably, a rather bad name. It’s hard to find one unsullied by persecution, discrimination and oppression. Yet religion flourishes. Many people need faith, discipline, community and ritual in their lives. Apart from the objectively positive contributions religious institutions have made to society, religious practice is strongly associated with well-being and healthy ageing. But it seems almost impossible to find a faith without institutional infestation of humanity’s many failings.

Almost. There’s one lurking quietly in our midst, with a history free from shame or cruelty. One we all know for only good reasons, but with a membership so tiny its outsize impact on the western world is simply extraordinary: the Quakers, or the Religious Society of Friends.

They have only about 1,500 members on this island, most of them north of the Border. Yet I’m sure most readers are aware the Quakers have brought great good to the world.

The Friends have no creed. Considering the tortuous process of agreeing words like “consubstantial” in the Nicene Creed, terrible religious wars or the great east-west schism over a grammatical nuance on the divine nature of Christ, this seems like an excellent method of avoiding conflict from the start.

Instead, they use the mnemonic Spice – simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality – to summarise the core principles of their faith, all in the absence of clerical hierarchy.

The belief all human beings are equal meant Quakers were the earliest anti-slavery campaigners in America, right back to the 1600s. They first petitioned Congress to abolish slavery in 1790 and some refused to use any product of slavery, such as cotton or sugar cane.

The commitment to equality also meant they were early advocates for women’s rights. One of the first and most committed suffragettes, Quaker Susan B Anthony, founded the American Equal Rights Association in 1866.

The principle of integrity is the reason that, from 1838, the right to affirm rather than take an oath in an Irish court was established. It’s offensive to Quakers to be obliged to take an oath to speak the truth. They speak truthfully always. Nowadays, atheists may affirm in court, but the principle was established by Quakers.

Their commitment to pacifism is surely the bravest stance.

I’ve been very troubled by the nasty rows in Ireland over who and how those who died 100 years ago should be commemorated.

I don’t understand why we justify violence for any cause, especially nationalism – an entirely imagined concept of shared humanity.

How is it right to make someone a hero and patriot because they killed another human in 1798, 1916, 1922 or 1973?

The awful tragedy of our island marked by these centenaries was best described by Noel O’Dowd in The Irish Times a few weeks ago. The UVF shot his brothers, Barry and Declan, in a terrible atrocity. “I don’t think Northern Ireland was worth one life,” he said. It wasn’t.

And none of it would have happened if we were an island of Quakers instead of Catholics and Protestants.

But the Quakers don’t content themselves with bystanding. Journalist Ed Moloney has written a fascinating account of a localised “peace process” in which violence was de-­escalated in Derry from 1989 due to mediation by a Quaker family.

The Quakers are also instigators of important work in prisons, advocating for prisoner’s rights and the Alternative to Violence Programme, or AVP. This was set up in Ireland by Helen Haughton in 1996 to train prisoners in conflict resolution.

This is the hard work most of us don’t want to face or prefer to leave to the authorities. But the Quakers roll up their sleeves and intervene.

Many of us are aware of famous Quaker families, and it was the recent death of Patrick Bewley that put me in mind of their quiet but impactful presence among us.

It must be almost 20 years since I interviewed the then managing director of Bewley’s, Jim Corbett, who told me how important ethical management was to the Bewley family. Corporations make a big deal of social responsibility now, often as a marketing veneer, but for generations of Bewleys, ensuring their coffee suppliers got a fair price was always a core value.

With such fine members and qualities, it’s fair to wonder why the Religious Society of Friends doesn’t have more friends.

Apart from the bravery and integrity required to practise, it might be connected to the absence of elaborate ceremonies, sacraments and seasonal celebrations.

For thousands of years, humans have marked key moments that give us a sense of rhythm across the year, our lives and generations.

Quakers don’t believe this is necessary, that every day should be one of faith in practice.

The form of their communal prayer – to sit together in silence – is an enormous challenge for many people and might not fit our primal needs for ritual.

We do love our bells and whistles and prayers rolled off like mantras and kneeling down and standing up and rhyming responses and singing.

Anything to distract us from an uncomfortable silence and being open to a direct communication with whatever it is one might imagine God to be. Could many of us bear that challenge?

Yet in this unbearably noisy world of perpetual interruption, distraction and over-stimulation, have we ever needed silence more?

If you want to try, anyone is welcome to attend a Quaker meeting. You just show up and sit.