Peace in our time - Donald Trump style

Ian O'Doherty Twitter Email

I think we've all accepted that 2020 is just drunk out of its mind and needs to get its coat and go home. The world has gone completely topsy-turvy since March and if this year was a person, we'd all have a barring order against it.

Just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, Wednesday saw the news that Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian politician has nominated him because of his role in helping to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The first Israeli flight into the UAE last week was a revolutionary moment in the Middle East - a place where revolutionary moments tend to involve mass slaughter and people being strung up by the mob.

