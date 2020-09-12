Peace in our time - Donald Trump style

I think we've all accepted that 2020 is just drunk out of its mind and needs to get its coat and go home. The world has gone completely topsy-turvy since March and if this year was a person, we'd all have a barring order against it.

Just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, Wednesday saw the news that Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian politician has nominated him because of his role in helping to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The first Israeli flight into the UAE last week was a revolutionary moment in the Middle East - a place where revolutionary moments tend to involve mass slaughter and people being strung up by the mob.

So, while it remains unclear just how much diplomacy Trump was able to bring to the table, I am genuinely worried that he might win. Not out of any objections to the idea per se. After all, the Nobel peace prize lost any moral credibility when Henry Kissinger was awarded it in 1973.

No, my real fear at the prospect of him winning the gong is that I might actually laugh myself to death. You can already picture the scene - Trump arrives in Stockholm to pick up the award and a million anti-Trumpers spontaneously combust in a righteous explosion of outrage and indignation.

Frankly, given how awful the last few months have been, we could all do with some light relief, and few things could compare with Agent Orange being crowned the world's greatest peacemaker.

The irony in the prospect of him getting the prize is that he can't even maintain peaceful relations among his own staff.

One of the biggest selling points he made during his last election campaign was that, as a billionaire superstar, he knew how to delegate and pick the right person for the right job.

Four years into his tenure and it looks as if that may have been a rather overcooked boast. The latest in a seemingly endless line of former staffers to turn on him is Michael Cohen, the disgraced former lawyer and adviser. Essentially, he saw himself as Trump's consigliere, but he is no Tom Hagen and Trump is no Don Corleone.

Having been jailed in disgrace, Cohen has now written a new tell-all book, the appropriately titled Disloyal, and it promises to be the funniest take on Trump since Michael Wolff's deliciously bitchy Fire and Fury.

Cohen was always a dodgy geezer - boasting about his mob contacts and relishing in tales of how he acted as Trump's bag man, paying off hookers and porn stars.

But while we can enjoy his salacious revenge without necessarily believing any of it, it is becoming clear that the biggest threat to Trump doesn't come from the increasingly hapless Joe Biden, but from the people who used to work for him.

Senior figures such as war hero John Kelly, Jim 'Mad Dog' Mattis and John Bolton have all railed against their former boss, but you have to ask yourself one question - what did they think they were getting into?

It's not as if they can claim they weren't aware of the president's very, um, unique management style. If Cohen is trying to stab Trump in the face, it looks like Kelly, Mattis and Bolton are stabbing him in the back.

The most recent allegations of outrageous behaviour come with the claims that he refused to visit a US army cemetery in France because he didn't want to get his hair wet. Even worse is the assertion that he told top aides the dead soldiers were "losers".

The fact that one of his top aides at the time was the former four-star general Kelly is interesting. The fact that Kelly has refused to dismiss the allegations is fascinating.

So, calling fallen heroes "losers" is enough to scupper anyone's chances of re-election, right?

Wrong.

That's simply because while many Americans don't like Trump, they are positively terrified of a Biden administration.

You only need to look at the recent chaos in American cities under Democratic control to see why the average Yank is a bit freaked out by the prospect of a Dem government.

Whatever arguments Black Lives Matter may have had in the past, they've been replaced by the openly racist violence perpetrated by its members.

Their latest tactic is attacking people in restaurants and the sight, last weekend, of thugs stealing diners' food while chanting 'f*** white people' made for a great Trump campaign video.

America is tearing itself apart at the seams and it's heartbreaking to watch the greatest country on earth hurtling towards a form of lo-fi civil war.

That's exactly what suits Trump. As the protesters become ever more violent and continue to make ever more deranged demands, the average punter looks on and shudders.

Let's put it this way, anonymous allegations about Trump's almost heroically obnoxious personality mean little when a bunch of BLM thugs threaten to burn down white people's houses.

Normally, we'd say 'cometh the hour, cometh the man'. The fact that the man of the hour is Donald Trump is a historical aberration, but his opponents seem determined to hand him a second term on a plate.

The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden is on September 29.

Cancel work the next day and prepare to stay up late - never has a fight between two old white dudes promised to be so amusing.

As Star Trek nearly said, prepare to set your faces to stunned.